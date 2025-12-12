Jamaica: Massive fire on Mountain View Avenue leaves 20 homeless, including 8 children
The officers were notified about the fire by the local residents who also raised the alarm and alerted the other residents.
Written by WIC News News Desk
Published
Updated
Jamaica: A massive fire broke out in Mountain View Avenue in Kingston on Friday, which has left 20 people displaced and homeless including eight children. The officials reported there were no injuries.
According to Kingston police reports, the officers were notified about the fire by the local residents who also raised the alarm and alerted the other residents. Responding, the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and the Kingston Eastern Police Division reached the scene.
Upon reaching the scene the officials firstly controlled the blaze, afterwards they interviewed a few residents who told them that the fire broke out around 11:20 a.m., near the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Deanery Road.
One of the residents also reported to the investigators that he was preparing to go outside and as soon as he exited his home, he noticed a fire and raised the alarm.
He also told them “at least three homes were destroyed in the blaze which left 20 residents homeless and abandoned. They have nothing left except the clothes they were wearing.”
Following which the authorities started their investigation and reported no fatalities. They also stated they will continue to investigate the matter to detect the exact cause and reason behind the fire.
The video of the same is posted by the local news channel, which shows how the firefighters are trying to control the blaze and affected persons are just standing and watching.
This incident has left the community of Jamaica in shock as they took to facebook to express their feelings. One of the users, Denton Mason, commented “Wishing everyone who is affected by the fire, strength and resilience,” while the other said “This is so sad especially at this time of the year that people are losing everything they had but feeling happy that no one is dead and injured.”
Author Profile
The WIC News News Desk delivers timely and reliable coverage of stories from across the globe. From breaking developments to in-depth reports, the desk provides readers with balanced perspectives on politics, business, culture, technology, and world affairs. Its role is to ensure audiences have access to credible information on issues shaping both regional and international landscapes.
Latest
- Jamaica: Massive fire on Mountain View Avenue leaves 20 home...
-
Morocco: Double building collapse in Fez kills at least 22,...
-
Trinidad: Funeral service set for 15-year-old QRC student fo...
-
Belize: 35-year-old charged with murder of 61-year-old girlf...
-
Belize: Gang Boss Jahreem Staine, pleads not guilty to gang...