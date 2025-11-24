Jamaica: Fire damages Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records restaurant in Montego Bay

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, and investigations are underway to determine the cause.

Jamaica: Usain Bolt’s popular Tracks and Records Restaurant and Bar was damaged after fire erupted on the top floor of the restaurant located on Gloucester Avenue in Montego Bay, St James early Saturday, prompting a swift response from firefighters.

According to firefighters present at the scene and acting Superintendent Oneil Kerr, the Jamaica Fire Brigade’s lead investigator for St James a report of the pre-dawn fire was received at 1:48 a.m.

The firefighters proceeded to the scene to find the flames coming from the roof of the two-storey restaurant on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard at St James Place.

The team of firefighters immediately sprang into action, limiting the fire to only the top floor and a few minutes later the situation was brought under control.

The fire reportedly caused significant damage to the two storey restaurant after it tore through the entire first floor of the restaurant that consisted of a dining area, bar, restrooms, and an office space.

Acting superintendent Kerr, on the scene reported that the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and no one was injured, to which fire investigators came in the morning to look through the debris and take statements from the employees who were on the ground floor when the fire alarm was raised.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the fire incident that left extensive damage to the eatery. Although many of the staff members have claimed that the fire began shortly after the power was restored to the building.

Acting superintendent Kerr has cautioned that further investigations will follow to determine the actual cause of the fire as they cannot base their reasons for the fire on assumptions but only on the scientific evidence that exists on the scene.

He noted that no more can be said on the probable cause of the fire as it is an ongoing investigation. Warning Jamaicans to ensure that their electrical systems are safe before attempting to fully restore power to their establishments.

As after the passage of Hurricane Melissa, there could be moisture at connective points, loose connections, or challenges on service lines. He concluded by recommending the use of surge protectors to prevent any more losses on properties and assets.

The popular Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records Restaurant and Bar, a hip strip landmark in Jamaica, which opened in 2018. Has reportedly been actively involved in providing daily meals for Jamaicans through the World Central Kitchen project, supporting communities that were ravaged by Hurricane Melissa.