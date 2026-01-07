MV Blue Wave Harmony to enhance Inter-Island Sea Bridge in Trinidad and Tobago

The new MV Blue Wave Harmony is expected to enhance operational compatibility at both the Port of Port of Spain and the Port of Scarborough, while providing increased cargo capacity and improved passenger comfort.

Trinidad and Tobago: The National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (NIDCO) confirmed on Tuesday that the new vessel, MV Blue Wave Harmony, will soon arrive to enhance the Inter-Island Sea Bridge service.

The arrival of the vessel will boost connectivity and improve cargo and passenger transport between Trinidad and Tobago.

During a meeting on January 6, Farley Augustine, the political leader of the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) and Chief Secretary shared his vision for this project. He announced that the new vessel MV Blue Wave Harmony is set to replace the MV Cabo Star upon the expiry of its lease.

Details of the arrival and key features of MV Blue Wave Harmony

The Secretary provided the confirmation that the new cargo vessel will arrive on January 18, with its distinctive and new key features which will give you the experience that you’ve never had before while protecting and securing the things.

The authorities also revealed that the MV Blue Wave Harmony is expected to ensure the improved operational compatibility at both the Port of Port of Spain and the Port of Scarborough, while providing an enhanced cargo capacity, passenger comfort, operational safety, reliability and reduced transit times.

The Chief shared that the MV Blue Wave Harmony is a part of the government's broader new strategy to “revitalize the inter-island ferry service, increasing vessel availability, reliability, and overall service efficiency.”

NIDCO also highlighted the new key features of the new cargo vessel which has distinctive programmes including “Improved Operational Reliability which has four main engines with increased redundancy, and which will also reduce the risk of service disruption and improve travel times.”

It also has “Enhanced Passenger Amenities; which will help 73 passengers to stay comfortable by providing them cabins with beds and bathrooms, with a 142-seat self-service restaurant, a lounge and entertainment areas, along with its very new feature including a passenger lift.”

They also highlighted that this new cargo can carry more and heavier transportation items than the previous one, while stating that “it will safely shift the things from one location to another without any delay or damage.”

The chief also emphasised that the old or existing vessels including the A.P.T. James, T&T Spirit, and Galleons Passage will continue to operate until the MV Blue Wave Harmony is in service.