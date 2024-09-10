WFP to provide cash assistance of up to $50,000 to 11,500 Jamaicans affected by Beryl

Jamaica: The World Food Programme has revealed its plan to assist around 11,500 people from Jamaica who were most impacted by Hurricane Beryl on July 3, 2024.



According to the information, the WFP will be providing these people with cash assistance in order to support their recovery.



The head of the WFP Caribbean Multi-Country Jamaica Office, Dana Sacchetti, while speaking during the Rebuild Jamaica handover ceremony in Port Maria last week stated that grants in values of $20,000, $36,000 and $50,000 will be provided to these people very soon.



He said that the cash assistance would prioritize the ones who suffered the most damage to their homes and that this support would be set according to the size of the household.



It is to be noted that a sum of $20,000 will be provided over the next two months to a household between one and two persons while $36000 will be given to a household comprising of three to five people and $50,000 will be given to families with six and more persons.



Sacchetti outlined that the WFP understand that the hurricane has left several of citizens and residents facing major challenges, from the loss of homes as well as livelihoods to the disruption of necessary services.



He also outlined that the World Food Programme is dedicated to helping these people get back on their feet following this major disruption in their lives.



He further noted that the in St Mary constituency, over 750 people will be receiving assistance through this initiative.



The head continued to emphasize that beneficiary of this program will soon be notified of their eligibility for assistance through text message, and cash assistance will be distributed through Western Union’s national network of over 230 outlets.



He mentioned that the WFP is working closely with the Jamaica’s Ministry of Labour and Social Security and West Union in order to ensure that the support reaches the people as well as the families for whom it is intended.



He stated that in addition to the level of the damage to the house, families with children, elderly people or the ones with disabilities will be prioritised under this initiative.



He also reaffirmed the WFP’s commitment to the Ministry of Labour, especially on its Rebuild Jamaica initiative.



Notably, through Rebuild Jamaica initiative, citizens whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Beryl have been receiving cash assistance of $50,000, $150,000 and $400,000 from the Government and the handover ceremony in St Mary was the last stop in the two week tour across Jamaica under the $1 billion initiative.