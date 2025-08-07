Dominica invests $13.8M to upgrade Windsor Park Stadium lighting: Reports

The government announced on August 5 via its official Facebook page that major upgrades to the sporting facility are being funded by the Dominica Lotteries Commission.

Dominica: In a significant step towards elevation for national sports infrastructure, the government of Dominica announced that they are currently implementing a major lighting upgrade work worth $13.8 million to the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

The recent lighting upgrades of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium and other sporting stadiums across Dominica have further highlighted the Government's commitment to modernise the country’s facilities and promote excellent sports in the Caribbean.

The high quality lighting upgrades of the stadium reflects the government’s long-term goal of enabling Dominica’s citizens to meet international sporting standards as the installation will facilitate night-time sporting events.

Allowing Dominica to host night-time regional and international events, including cricket matches and multi-sport tournaments

The Ministry of Sports in Dominica noted that the Windsor Park Sports Stadium is only a part of the Government's broader picture as the Ministry has also continued to make significant investments in communities sporting infrastructure across the island.

Reportedly over the past 12 months the Ministry has had lighting upgrades in 8 community playing fields across Dominica.

The communities include the Soufrere playing Field, Grand Fond Playing Field, Anse du Mai Playing Field, Vieille Case Playing Field, Centre Playing Field in Grand Bay, Teza Grounds in Mahaut, Belle Vue Chopin Playing Field, and Glanvillia playing Field.

The Ministry of Sports in collaboration with the Government of Dominica still remains committed to make significant investments in the counties sporting facilities inorder to nurture the sporting talents in Dominica.

The Government aims at positioning Dominica as the premier venue for all regional sports that will not only boost the nation’s pride but also facilitate more visitors across the Caribbean to the island.