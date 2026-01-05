PM Kamla offers condolences following tragic drowning of 18-year-old Emmanuel Williams

Williams of Cochrane Village, Guapo, went to the beach with friends in the early afternoon and later experienced difficulties in the water while diving off the rocks.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has expressed her deepest and heartfelt condolences over the death of 18-year-old Emmanuel Williams who drowned on Friday while on a swimming trip with friends at Clifton Hill Beach in Point Fortin.

According to reports Williams of Cochrane Village, Guapo went to the beach with friends in the early afternoon. And around 1:25 p.m. he began diving off the rocks at the beach. When he faced difficulties in the water.

Reportedly his friends immediately tried to rescue him, but he allegedly disappeared in the water and did not resurface. Only for his body to be recovered from sea later by a freelance diver.

Following the recovery of William’s body, emergency medical personnel attempted to resuscitate him but all their efforts were met with no response and tragically, Williams was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m.

Williams' body was then removed from the scenes and doctors later confirmed likely aspiration of saltwater as the cause of death. Williams' body has been lodged at the Point Fortin Mortuary, for a pending post-mortem at the San Fernando Mortuary. With investigations into his death remain ongoing.

“My thoughts are with all who are grieving. May he rest in eternal peace.” Following the passing of the 18-year-old former student of Point Fortin East Secondary School, Prime Minister Kamla took to Facebook to offer her deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Emmanuel Williams for their heartbreaking loss.

Furthermore, Point Fortin East Secondary School also issued their condolences to the family and friends of their former student Williams as they too mourn the loss of 18-year-old Emmanuel Williams.