Trinidad and Tobago: Keshorn Walcott wins Javelin Gold at 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Trinidad and Tobago: Keshorn Walcott, a 32-years-old man from Toco, Trinidad and Tobago has once again etched his name into the history by claiming a gold on September 18, 2025, at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. He stunned the whole crowd by throwing 88.16m in his fourth attempt in the men’s javelin event.

This remarkable achievement by the athlete marked his one of the most seasoned to win a world gold, his achievement also marked as Trinidad and Tobago's first-ever Olympic and World Champion in athletics, solidifying his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

It is being claimed that he defeated all the other star studded line up including Neeraj Chopra who have won various gold medals, Arshad Nadeem who won gold medal last year in 2024 Paris Olympic, Anderson Peters and Julian Weber and clinched the gold medal at the World Athletics Championship this year.

His victory comes after 13 years when he won the Olympic title in London, where the athlete became the one of the youngest Olympic champions in men's javelin when he was just 19-years-old.

Now, at the age of 32 he still has proven his dedication and endurance toward the sports, his win also highlights the perseverance, as he had not secured any major international titles this season prior to the World Championships.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad also shared a post on her Facebook account by praising the athlete by saying “You have once again made our nation proud, standing as a true representation of the resilience, strength, and dedication of our people. Well done, Keshorn."

She further mentioned that “on behalf of the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, I extend our deepest and heartfelt congratulations to Keshorn Walcott on his outstanding gold medal achievement."

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Phillip Watts also expressed his happiness through his social media account by saying “am absolutely thrilled to congratulate Keshorn Walcott on this phenomenal achievement,” he also said “His season-best throw demonstrates the exceptional talent and dedication that continues to place Trinidad and Tobago on the world stage in athletics.”

Walcott's victory has sparked a celebration in the whole of Trinidad and Tobago, as the people of the island are overjoyed with this win. The community also stated that the athlete's hard work and determination will inspire a new generation into the sports and bring enthusiasm in them to take part.

The community also expressed their happiness by saying that “this win showcased the country's growing presence in the world of athletics." They further thanked the athlete for showing the world that the people of Trinidad and Tobago can do everything.