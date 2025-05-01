Guyana implements curfew amid islandwide outrage over death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge

The curfew, initially set for four and a half hours, may be extended for several days as authorities work to address ongoing unrest across Guyana following the child's death.

Guyana: The Government of Guyana on Tuesday announced a curfew amid widespread outrage over the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge who was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the hotel pool of Double Day Hotel in Guyana on April 24, 2025.

The curfew which was initially implements for a four and a half hour hinted at the possibility that it might be increased for a few days as efforts continue to deal with the unlawful behaviour taking place across Guyana since the child’s death. However, the curfew was not extended later on.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn stated that the national curfew will run from 12:30 am to 5 am and the Ministry is reviewing how late or early in the morning in will go. He said that he is reviewing the matter as of now.

Benn also toured several areas in the capital along with the members of the joint security services. According to the information, the locals were adjourned from conducting public meetings, gatherings or any assemblies of persons. The order was announced following a night which saw fires being set to major roadways in many parts of the country and also some businesses in Georgetown being looted with several robberies also being reported.

While giving an official statement, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) said that it is with ‘deep concern’ that all these incidents took place within the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, the Chamber also called upon citizens to allow peace and stability to prevail in Guyana and noted that criminal elements have hijacked upon frustrations over the recent incidents along with the acts of violence, destruction and looting witnessed on Monday as well as during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Benn also noted that there is no excuse for such behaviour and added that people were very upset with this situation.

Notably, the 11-year-old child was found floating in a pool at the Double Day Hotel in Guyana under suspicious circumstances. She was found with visible injuries to her body, especially around her knee area however the autopsy report revealed that she died due to drowning, leading to significant outrage among public.

Despite assurances of a complete and thorough investigation, including the involvement of international forensic experts, significant public outrage has led to fires, looting and road blockages in several areas.