First-ever ‘Big Nude Boat’ set to make maiden call to Dominica on Saturday

Throughout Valentine’s Week, passengers aboard the Norwegian Pearl can enjoy a unique experience, where they have the freedom to remove their clothes at any time of the day.

Dominica is all set to receive maiden call from a cruise ship with hundreds of “nude people” on board. The ‘Big Nude Boat 2025’ which is set to sail from Miami on Monday, will start an 11-night trip to the Caribbean.

The ship is scheduled to drop anchor in Dominica on Saturday, February 8, according to its itinerary across Caribbean.

The concept of the ship is simple, and it allows all the passengers to remove their clothes at any time of the day. This first-time experience is taking place aboard the Norwegian Pearl throughout the Valentine’s Week.

The rules are simple, but the guests must wear clothes if they wish to disembark and explore the offboard destinations. According to the information, nudity is allowed only on the ship, however, they must stay dressed in the dining rooms, and when the ship docks at any port.

Also, the majority of excursions organised by the adult only ship will require the passengers to wear clothes. The organisers said that the cruise features a number of entertainment for the adults including passenger talent show and Bare-fest events. The dining attire ranges depending on the location from a nude buffet area to clothing required dining rooms.

This ‘au naturale’ trip was organised by Bare Necessities which is a travel agency specialising in clothing optional cruises and they collaborated with the Norwegian Viva to bring this unique experience for cruise enthusiasts.

The travel company said that throughout the 11-day journey, clothes free experience has been planned with proper nudist etiquette and other rules bring strictly put in place for passengers. The cruise will feature a self-serve buffet which will be a clothes free area. Passengers are also asked to sit on a towel when naked or in a thong while they are in the buffet area, pool deck or other shared areas.

According to the company, the 2300 passenger Norwegian Pearl vessel will be sailing across Caribbean, featuring a lot of entertainment for the passengers. The company further states that when the vessel is at sea or anchored in a port, passengers are free to remain nude unless an announcement is made.

The passengers are also told not to take photos of nude guests on the cruise without consent and ‘no photo zones’ will be located across the vessel. Also, inappropriate touching is prohibited aboard the cruise and being naked at port is also not allowed.

The Big Nude Boat’s itinerary across Caribbean is as follows:

February 4 – Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas



February 5 – At Sea



February 6 – San Jaun, Puerto Rico



February 7 – Philipsburg, St Maarten



February 8 – Roseau, Dominica



February 9 – Fort-de-France, Martinique



February 10 – Castries, Saint Lucia



February 11 – At Sea



February 12 – At Sea



February 13 – Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas



February 14 – Miami, Florida