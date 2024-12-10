Dominica to welcome over 11000 cruise visitors this week

The first cruise of the week MV Europa arrived yesterday with 408 passengers and docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

Dominica is all set to welcome over 11000 cruise visitors this week from December 9 to 15, 2024. These passengers will arrive aboard seven cruises, which will be docking across different ports of the island.

The cruise arrived at 8 am and stayed on the island at 5 pm, giving passengers enough time to explore the various local offerings of Dominica.

On December 11, two cruises will arrive, MSC Explora II and MV Star Pride which will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port respectively. These cruises will bring 1000 and 214 passengers respectively.

The following day on Thursday, MV Celebrity Summit will arrive with a whopping 2452 passengers and will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

The island will again welcome two cruises on December 14, MS Vista and MV Vision of the Seas which will be bringing 1250 and 2496 visitors docking at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port respectively.

Also, MV Aidaperla will bring a total of 3256 on December 15 at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

With the arrival of these over 11000 passengers to the island nation within one week, the tourism officials are anticipating a successful cruise season.

During the first week of December also, the island welcomed 14 cruises with each day, cruise passengers exploring the beauty of the Nature Island such as the lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls and vibrant culture.

The 2024-2025 cruise season in Dominica kicked off on October 9, 2024 with the arrival of the Celebrity Summit and the season is anticipated to be a record breaker, with an expected 235-236 cruise calls and around 375,000 visitors scheduled to visit.

Around 11 or 12 cruises will be making their maiden calls to Dominica including MSC Explore II, MV Aidabella, MV Sapphire Princess, MV Resilient Lady and MV Majestic Princess.

Moreover, the Tourism Ministry has invested a lot to upgrade the sector and these upgradations include new pavements and curbs on Bayfront Road, improved access to waterfalls, new railings and rehabilitation of trails.