Day 2 of Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl celebrates small businesses, local entrepreneurs in Dominica

Dominica: The 2nd day of Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl was in full swing on October 22, 2024 as everyone celebrated small businesses and local entrepreneurs who brought the spirit of Dominica to life at Botanic Gardens.



The event which is ongoing in the Commonwealth of Dominica from October 21 to 24 featured an array of handmade crafts, delicious food and unique creole products.



The theme of the day was ‘Explosion Jenes – Youth Explosion’ and it was all about celebrating the young vibrant people of Dominica. The drink of the day was Bush Rum Shots and the Food of the Day was Titiwi & Fish.



The festival supported the vibrant community of the island nation including its indigenous people of Kalinago community.



As today will mark the last day of Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism called out everyone to visit and be part of this exciting festival.



“Come out and experience the heart of Creole culture as we count down to WCMF 2024. Support our local businesses and celebrate everything Dominica has to offer!,” said the Ministry.



The event is very exciting as it offers something for everyone including delicious food and vibrant cultural performances. There are also a number of local vendors who are offering their local products and services so that it can reach hundreds and thousands of households in the Nature Isle.





Some vendors offering their local products are Bee Natural, Cassava House, Nature’s Touch and much more, all of whom are having huge discounts and offers on their products and services.



Meanwhile, on the 3rd day of the event, National Miss Wob Dwiyet 2024 also took place during which seven contestants competed for the title and the crown of this year. While the results of the pageant are not out yet, people are saying that it was very exciting to watch all the young females showcase their exceptional talent in different segments.



The 3rd day’s theme was ‘Lan Mode, Awt Poezi – Fashion, Art and Poetry’ and visitors got to experience the beauty of Dominica through incredible fashion shows, stunning artwork, and captivating poetry. The drink of the day was Dominican Pina Colada and the food of the day was Vyann Pafimen.



This is 3rd time that Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl is taking place in Dominica and it is bigger and better than ever. The first day of the event kicked off with unforgettable energy. It was also attended by Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit who looked beautiful in red and yellow coloured creole dress which she paired with sunglasses and golden earrings.



The 4 day event is also featuring performances by a number of local singers and bands such as Signal Band, Michele Henderson, Trilla G, Little Boy & Quan, and more, all of whom are setting the stage on fire and making the audience groove on their beats.



The entry to the event for each day costs at $10 XCD for people aged 12 and above while the entry for students in uniform and under 12 are free of cost.