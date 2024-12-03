Dominica kicks off December with 3,500 cruise visitors in a day: Over 15,000 expected this week

These passengers arrived onboard four cruises, two of which docked at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, while one docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Beth and other at Woodbridge Bay Port.

Dominica: The month of December kicked off with a bustling day for the cruise industry of the Commonwealth of Dominica as over 3500 visitors arrived on Monday.

These passengers arrived onboard four cruises, two of which docked at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, while one docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Beth and other at Woodbridge Bay Port.

Of these cruises, MV Eurodam brought the highest number of visitors 2104 followed by MV Seabourn Ovation bringing 1000 passengers and MV Royal Clipper and MV Star Flyer bringing 260 and 180 passengers each.

It is reported that the local businesses including taxi drivers and tour guides thrived on the second day of December along as they served a total of 3544 cruise visitors.

Dominica to welcome over 15000 cruise visitors this week

With 3544 cruise visitors have already being arrived to the Nature Isle, a whopping 15,128 passengers are scheduled to arrive to Dominica this week from December 2 to December 8, 2024.

While four cruise ships have already made calls to the island, seven more are scheduled to arrive within the next few days.

Tomorrow, the island will host two cruises MV Marella Voyager and MV Celebrity Summit which will be docking at Woodbridge Bay Port and Roseau Cruise Ship Berth respectively. The cruises will bring 1904 and 2452 passengers, giving huge business to locals.

Moreover, two cruises will be arriving both on December 5 and 6, bringing hundreds and thousands of passengers which will disembark and explore the various local tours and excursions in Dominica.

MV Mein Schiff 2 will also be arriving on December 7 with a staggering 2894 cruise visitors at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

Complete Cruise Schedule from December 2 – 8 in Dominica

December 4

MV Marella Voyager – Woodbridge Bay Port (1904 passengers)

MV Celebrity Summit – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2452 passengers)

December 5

MV Aidabella - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (1266 passengers)

Le Champlain – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (180 passengers)

December 6

MV Seven Seas Mariner – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (760 passengers)

MV Marella Discovery – Woodbridge Bay Port (2124 passengers)

December 7

MV Mein Schiff 2 – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2894 passengers)