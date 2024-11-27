Dominica: Busy week starts as 4500 cruise passengers arrive in a single day

MV Queen Mary II arrived with 3108 passengers, followed by MSC Explora II with 1000 passengers and MV Hamburg with only 426 passengers on Tuesday.

Dominica welcomed 4534 cruise passengers within a single day aboard three massive vessels, marking the beginning of a busy week.

MV Queen Mary II arrived with 3108 passengers, followed by MSC Explora II with 1000 passengers and MV Hamburg with only 426 passengers on Tuesday.

The ships docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, Woodbridge Bay Port and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

Passengers Engage in Organised Tours Across Dominica

Several of these cruise passengers went for organised tours across the island. The tours allowed them to explore the various hidden gems while others explored the various local offerings at the port itself.

Notably, a total of 25,508 cruise visitors will arrive to Dominica this week from November 25 to December 1 on board14 vessels which will dock across various ports on the island.

Dominica also welcomed MK Viking Sea and MV Azamara Journey on November 25 with 1764 passengers which explored the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port.

On Wednesday morning, a small luxurious vessel Le Champlain will be arriving with 180 guests and will dock at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

Meanwhile, MS Nautica and MV Celebrity Summit will be arriving on Thursday, docking at the Roseau Cruise Port. The ships will collectively bring over 3200 passengers, several of which are already scheduled to go on organised tours, giving huge business to local vendors including taxi drivers and tour guides.

The weekend will be even busier for Dominica as MV Zuiderdam will arrive on Friday with 1916 passengers, docking alongside the MV Carnival Venezia.

Three Cruises Set for the 1st December

Beginning the holiday season with excitement, three ships will dock at different ports across Dominica on the 1st of December. As per the authorities, this will bring a total 5,000 passengers collectively.

Dominica Cruise Schedule

November 27

Le Champlain to dock at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth with 180 passengers

November 28

MS Nautica to dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 830 passengers

MV Celebrity Summit to dock at Woodbridge Bay Port with 2452 passengers

November 29

MV Zuiderdam to dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 1916 passengers

MV Carnival Venezia to dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 4072 passengers

November 30

MV Enchanted Princess to dock at Woodbridge Bay Port with 3560 passengers

December 1

MV Aidaperla to dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 3256 passengers

MV Celebrity Eclipse to dock at Woodbridge Bay Port with 2850 passengers

SY Sea Cloud Spirit to dock at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth with 94 passengers