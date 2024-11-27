Wednesday, 27th November 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica: Busy week starts as 4500 cruise passengers arrive in a single day

MV Queen Mary II arrived with 3108 passengers, followed by MSC Explora II with 1000 passengers and MV Hamburg with only 426 passengers on Tuesday.

Wednesday, 27th November 2024

Dominica welcomed 4534 cruise passengers within a single day aboard three massive vessels, marking the beginning of a busy week

MV Queen Mary II arrived with 3108 passengers, followed by MSC Explora II with 1000 passengers and MV Hamburg with only 426 passengers on Tuesday.  

The ships docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, Woodbridge Bay Port and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.  

Passengers Engage in Organised Tours Across Dominica 

Several of these cruise passengers went for organised tours across the island. The tours allowed them to explore the various hidden gems while others explored the various local offerings at the port itself.   

Notably, a total of 25,508 cruise visitors will arrive to Dominica this week from November 25 to December 1 on board14 vessels which will dock across various ports on the island.  

Dominica also welcomed MK Viking Sea and MV Azamara Journey on November 25 with 1764 passengers which explored the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port.  

On Wednesday morning, a small luxurious vessel Le Champlain will be arriving with 180 guests and will dock at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.  

Meanwhile, MS Nautica and MV Celebrity Summit will be arriving on Thursday, docking at the Roseau Cruise Port. The ships will collectively bring over 3200 passengers, several of which are already scheduled to go on organised tours, giving huge business to local vendors including taxi drivers and tour guides.  

The weekend will be even busier for Dominica as MV Zuiderdam will arrive on Friday with 1916 passengers, docking alongside the MV Carnival Venezia. 

Three Cruises Set for the 1st December  

Beginning the holiday season with excitement, three ships will dock at different ports across Dominica on the 1st of December. As per the authorities, this will bring a total 5,000 passengers collectively.  

Dominica Cruise Schedule   

  • November 27  

Le Champlain to dock at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth with 180 passengers 

  • November 28  

MS Nautica to dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 830 passengers 

MV Celebrity Summit to dock at Woodbridge Bay Port with 2452 passengers 

  • November 29  

MV Zuiderdam to dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 1916 passengers 

MV Carnival Venezia to dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 4072 passengers 

  • November 30  

MV Enchanted Princess to dock at Woodbridge Bay Port with 3560 passengers 

  • December 1 

MV Aidaperla to dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 3256 passengers 

MV Celebrity Eclipse to dock at Woodbridge Bay Port with 2850 passengers  

SY Sea Cloud Spirit to dock at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth with 94 passengers  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

UWI experts thanked for Universal Health Care plan support

Wednesday, 27th November 2024

Uncategorised

Port St. Maarten reports over 1.5 mn cruise passengers in 2018

Wednesday, 27th November 2024

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne
Uncategorised

Antigua-Barbuda PM wants Chile to stand up for OECS states

Wednesday, 27th November 2024

File photo of the Inaugural OECS Parliamentary Assembly in Antigua.
Uncategorised

Douglas says "will continue to speak against corruption"

Wednesday, 27th November 2024

Uncategorised

Workers affected by Four Seasons Resort's temporary closure to get paymen...

Wednesday, 27th November 2024

Dominica: Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Irving McIntyre
Uncategorised

Dominica: No mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers

Wednesday, 27th November 2024

Uncategorised

Man arrested with $3 million cash and cocaine charged by Jamaica police

Wednesday, 27th November 2024

91-year-old Jamaican Woman raped in Westmoreland PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Shocking: A 91-year-old woman raped in Jamaica

Wednesday, 27th November 2024