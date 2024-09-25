Wednesday, 25th September 2024
Trinidad: 22-year-old stabbed to death by girlfriend amid altercation, suspect surrenders

The female suspect, who lives at Windy Hill in Arouca, subsequently fled the scene of the incident but surrendered later regarding the stabbing death of Jonathan Rose.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old male, Jonathan Rose, aka Toby, was stabbed to death on Monday, September 23, 2024, by his girlfriend at his Tattoo Trace Valencia home.

It is reported that the female suspect fled the scene after stabbing Toby in the neck while he was in the dark. Toby reportedly ran to the home of his nearby relatives and told them what happened, following which he was rushed to the Sangre Grande Hospital, Trinidad

Despite efforts to save the male victim, the medical officials said that he succumbed to his injuries while being treated. 

The female suspect, who lives at Windy Hill in Arouca, subsequently fled the scene of the incident but surrendered later regarding the stabbing death of Jonathan Rose. The incident took place following an altercation between the two. 

The police said that the two argued around 6 pm over the female’s cell phone, and the confrontation escalated when Rose allegedly asked for sexual relations, which the woman refused. 

This led to the altercation being physical, leading to Rose being stabbed, and despite the attempt by the 22-year-old suspect to assist the victim in stopping his bleeding, he left the house to seek help from his relatives.
 
Following the news of the death, the suspect got scared and contacted her family members before surrendering herself the next morning to the Arouca Police Station. 

A relative of the suspect expressed concern for her safety because of the ongoing threats following Rose’s death, and she also claimed that the suspect faced abuse and threats from the victim, which were witnessed by her younger son. 

Furthermore, it was revealed that this was not the first altercation, as Rose allegedly seized her phone, documents, and other things on several occasions. The suspect shared the details of the incidents with the police officials with the hope of getting some leverage now. 

The police said that the suspect will remain in custody as the investigation continues and that further updates will be provided soon. 

