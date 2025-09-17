Trinidadian Jereem Richards advances to 400m final with season-best 44.12s at World Championships

The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter secured third place in his 400-meter semifinal, setting a season’s best time of 44.12 seconds.

The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter finished his semifinals 400 meter race in third position, recording a season’s best of 44.12 seconds. This comes after his September 14 race where he came in 1st in 400m Heat at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo 2025 by clocking a comfortable 44.64s.

Running from lane six in heat two, Richards finished third behind world-leading Busang Collen Kebinatshipi of Botswana who clocked a 43.61 second record and Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald who secured an automatic qualifying spot after finishing with a record of 44.04 seconds.

Richards' time secured him a place in the final as one of the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers.

The 30-year-old advanced to the semifinals after winning his opening heat on September 14, finishing in 44.64 seconds, entering the semis tied with Great Britain’s Charles Dobson for a season-best of 44.14 seconds.

The finalists and lane assignments for the men's 400 meters finals at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships have been confirmed. With the finals set to take place on Thursday, September 18th at 10:10pm Japan time and 9:10 a.m. Trinidad and Tobago time with the finalists and their lanes already assigned.

Lane 1: Yuki Joseph Nakajima of Japan

Lane 2: Jacory Patterson of the United States of America

Lane 3: Bayapo Ndori of Botswana

Lane 4: Rusheen McDonald of Jamaica

Lane 5: Busang Collen Kebinatshipi of Botswana

Lane 6: Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago

Lane 7: Zakithi Nene of South Africa

Lane 8: Lee Bhekempilo Eppie of Botswana

Richards heads in the finals with the third fastest time and the whole of Trinidad and Tobago behind him cheering as he chases greatness among 8 sprinters.