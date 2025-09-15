Jamaica’s Tina Clayton runs 10.76s PB, claims silver in World Championships 100m final 

The 21-year-old national champion celebrated her unforgettable achievement with her mom after clocking a personal best of 10.76s, shattering her previous record of 9.81s.

Jamaica: The rising starlet of Jamaica Tina Clayton ran a new personal best of 10.76 seconds on her way to the prestigious silver medal in the women’s 100 metres at the ongoing Tokyo World Athletics Championships at the Japan National Stadium on Sunday.

The 21-year-old national champion celebrated the unforgettable achievement with her mom after running a personal best of 10.76s which smashed her previous best of 9.81s.

Clayton said that the silver medal wasn't in her thoughts for women's 100m final in Tokyo, Japan. In a post-race interview with Journalist Gregory Bryce, she credited her success to impressive execution and believes that athletes put in a lot of work for these moments of glory.

Following the race, Prime Minister of Jamaica Dr Andrew Holness also took to Facebook to express his pride over Clayton and said, “Tina Clayton has made Jamaica proud! With a personal best of 10.76s, she powered her way to silver in the women’s 100m final at the #WorldAthleticsChamps, her first senior global medal.”

“This is a defining moment for Tina and for Jamaica, proving once again that our young athletes continue to shine brightly on the world stage,” he added.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the United States secured gold with a championship record of 10.61 seconds while the Saint Lucia sprint queen Julien Alfred finished third with a time of 10.85 seconds.

Two other females from Jamaica Shericka Jackson and Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce were just outside the medals as they finished at the 4th and 5th place in a time of 10.88 seconds and 11.03 seconds respectively.

Fraser Pryce took her final steps in an individual race while closing an unparalleled career on the global stage. At the time of her first individuals global medal in 2008, she was just four years old.

At the championships, she was seen giving a tight hug to Tina, showcasing that the baton has been passed to with the new queen poised to carry on the greatness and represent Jamaica on the international stage.