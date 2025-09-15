Julien Alfred ends season early, pulls out of 200m at Tokyo 2025 after hamstring injury 

Alfred suffered a grade one hamstring strain before the 100m final and will skip the 200m despite holding the world lead at 21.71s.

Saint Lucia: Olympic Champion & 100m World Championships Bronze Medallist Julien Alfred will not be competing in the Women’s 200m at Tokyo 2025 due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, confirmed the Saint Lucia Athletics Association.

Alfred’s agent, Henry Rolle said that she picked up a grade one hamstring strain during her preparations for the women's 100m final where she won Bronze. With this, she won't contest the 200m where she holds the World Lead of 21.71s.

Rolle said that the 24-year-old was forced to pull out of Wednesday’s 200m heats due to the injury. He added that her management won’t put her in a position to severely damage herself which is why the season has concluded, and rehab has started, and they now look forward to 2026 season.

Taking to Facebook, the SLAA confirmed that the decision has been taken in consultation with medical professionals and Julien Alfred’s management team. It further added that the decision was made to prioritize the athlete’s health and long-term career.

“While we know this news brings disappointment, we are proud of her incredible performances to date at these Championships and remain inspired by her resilience and excellence,” further added SLAA.

The association also thanked Saint Lucians at home, across the region, and around the world for the continued support and prayers for her speedy recovery. The world championships 100m victory for Julien Alfred marks the conclusion of the global track and field season this year.

Notably, the Saint Lucian athlete achieved this milestone of securing bronze in women’s 100 meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Sunday after finishing the race in time of 10.84 seconds. This marked the first ever World Athletics medal for Saint Lucia.

Julien Alfred dominated the championships right from the start and she advanced from the heats as the fastest qualifier and clocked 10.93 seconds on Saturday during the semifinals to reach Sunday’s final in Tokyo.

With the athlete now withdrawing from the 200m, her fans are wishing for her speedy recovery and are looking forward to the upcoming season next year.