Julien Alfred wins Saint Lucia’s first-ever World Championship Medal in 100m Sprint

Saint Lucia: The star sprinter Julien Alfred achieved another milestone in her historic career by winning bronze in the women’s 100 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Sunday, September 14, 2025. She finished the race in 10.84 seconds, once again putting Saint Lucia in the global spotlight.

“Just being able to bounce back and get a medal this time, I’m just happy for that,” said Alfred, after winning her first medal in the World Athletics Championship. This victory was not only the first for her, but also for Saint Lucia.

Alfred dominated the competition right from the beginning. She advanced from the heats as the fastest qualifier and clocked 10.93 seconds in the semifinals on Saturday to reach Sunday’s final at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

🥇Melissa Jefferson-Wooden 🇺🇸



🥈Tina Clayton 🇯🇲



🥉Julien Alfred 🇱🇨 pic.twitter.com/8KW6464ezp — Nishimata Yoshimitsu 西俣 良光 (@810_minamoto) September 14, 2025

For Saint Lucia’s sports history, Alfred’s performance displays a proud chapter which started at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won the country first-ever Olympic gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m. Her consistency at the global stage has made her one of the most celebrated athletes in the Caribbean.

The race was one of the fastest at the championships. From the United States, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden set a new meet record of 10.61 seconds and won the gold, while from the Jamaican team, Tina Clayton won silver in a personal best of 10.76 seconds.

Speaking after the race, Julien Alfred said that she bore the weight of being an Olympic champion. The 24-year old athlete said that from a country of just 180,000 people proves that talent, determination and hard work can overcome any barrier.

“It is a heavy weight for the one who wears the Olympic crown. You feel it,” she said during an interview with the media. Tokyo 2025 showed once again that Saint Lucia’s champion remains at the top of the game, even as new competitors rise alongside her.