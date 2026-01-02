Guyana police identify Barrel murder victim as Levi Williams, 3 charged, 2 other sought 

Investigations by the Guyana Police Force suggest the victim was murdered between the early hours of December 23 and the night of December 25, 2025, near Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force has officially identified the decomposed body which was found stuffed inside a barrel at the Le Repentir Cemetery on the night of Christmas as 39-year-old Levi Williams.

The thorough investigations by the Guyana Police Force indicate that the victim was allegedly murdered sometime between the early hours of December 23 and the night of December 25, 2025, near Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

According to police officials, Williams was accused by a group of men of allegedly stealing a firearm and as a result, he was reportedly restrained at a suspected drug block near the Guyana’s Charlotte Street area and was severely beaten with wire.

Investigators further say that the victim became helpless and was later placed into a blue coloured plastic bag. Police are now alleging that Williams was then loaded into the back of a motor bus and was later transported to the le Repentir Cemetry where his dead body was dumped in a barrel along the section located between Louisa Row and St. Stephen Street.

The victim’s body was found by the police officials at around 11 40 pm on December 25, 2025. At the time of discovery, he was clad only in short blue coloured pants. His head was reportedly found inside the barrel while his feet were protruding.

Following these investigations, three men have been charged with murder identified as Randy Mars, also known as “Ratty,” a 42-year-old unemployed resident of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Aaron Khan, also known as “Tattoo Man,” a 29-year-old unemployed resident of Charlotte Street and Jamal David, also known as “Hundred,” a 44-year-old unemployed resident of West Ruimveldt.

The Guyana Police Force further said two other suspects are being sought in the murder case of Levi Williams. With the investigations still ongoing into the incident, the locals are calling for justice for the victim who was killed in rage.