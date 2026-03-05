UK ends visa-free access for Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: The United Kingdom has ended its visa-free access for nationals of Saint Lucia and has introduced a requirement for all Saint Lucian travellers entering or transiting through the UK. The decision reportedly came into effect from today onwards (March 5, 2026).

The development was confirmed by the UK Home Secretary Shabana Mohmood during a press conference held earlier today. She stated that St Lucia’s visa free access had created a “back door” to enter the UK.

According to the information, Saint Lucia nationals must now obtain a visa before travelling to the United Kingdom under the new policy. The recent development marks a major shift in the long-standing travel arrangements between the two nations.

According to UK authorities, this measure forms part of broader efforts to boost border management while addressing pressures within the immigration and asylum system of the country. Officials indicated that there has been a noticeable increase in Saint Lucian nationals entering the UK as visitors and then eventually applying for asylum.

A transition period runs to 15:00 BST, 16 April for those with existing bookings + ETAs.



This recent development has further sparked discussion among observers as well as industry analysts as several of them are linking the decision to growing scrutiny surrounding the Citizenship by Investment Programme of Saint Lucia which includes controversies surrounding projects such as Caribbean Galaxy.

Observers are pointing out that the Caribbean Galaxy group was accused of undercutting the officially mandated investment thresholds of Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme and offering deals which were reportedly below the government’s approved minimum investment levels. Such practices raised serious concerns about compliance, due diligence and regulatory oversight within the programme.

Industry analysts are arguing that these developments have significantly weakened confidence in the integrity of investment migration framework of Saint Lucia and has contributed to heightened scrutiny from international partners, including the United Kingdom.

Notably, the United Kingdom has confirmed that the visa requirement applies to travellers who will be transiting through UK airports including those who were earlier allowed to pass through without a visa on their way to other destinations.

However, a six-week transition period has been introduced. During this time, Saint Lucian nationals who already possess a valid Electronic Travel Authorization also known as an ETA and who booked their travel before the policy change will be allowed to enter the UK visa-free if they arrive before April 16, 2026.