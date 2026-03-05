2026-03-05 10:27:34
Sunrise Airways begins nonstop flights linking Santo Domingo and Antigua, fares starting at US$199 

Flights between Santo Domingo and Antigua run twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with morning and afternoon departures and return flights the same day.

Antigua and Barbuda: Haiti-based airline Sunrise Airways has launched new non-stop service connecting Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ) with Antigua (ANU). The first flight of this service landed at the VC Bird International Airport on March 3, 2026, and was welcomed with a traditional water canon salute.

This twice weekly service will be operating on every Tuesday and Saturday with the airline reporting that Tuesday flights depart at 1 pm from Santo Domingo and will arrive in Antigua at 2 35 pm with the return flight departing from Antigua at 3 20 pm. Flights on Saturday will depart from Santo Domingo at 9 am and arrive in Antigua at 10 35 am with the return service leaving at 11:20 am.

As part of the newly launched service, Sunrise Airways has also introduced a special promotional fare of just US$199 one-way between the two destinations.

The tourism and aviation officials of the twin island nation hosted a welcome ceremony to mark the inaugural arrival of Sunrise Airways flight with Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez saying that this service has further strengthened intra-Caribbean air connectivity.

Minister Fernandez welcomed this new air connectivity and noted that this new nonstop service between the two destinations represents a meaningful advancement in boosting regional connectivity as well as integration. He further highlighted that the US$50 million infrastructural upgrades at the VC Bird International Airport and said that it showcases the government’s commitment towards increased airlift as well as tourism growth.

The tourism minister said that his team recognises the strategic significance of Antigua and Barbuda as a major hub in the Caribbean region which is why they are especially delighted that the airline has added another route to Antigua. He emphasised that the destination’s central location within the region makes it an ideal gateway for business, travel and tourism across the Caribbean.

Apart from this, he said that they now have an international airport in Barbuda which allows arriving passengers the chance to easily experience the sister island as well.

He further expressed his gratitude to Sunrise Airways for showing their immense confidence in bringing the service to Antigua and said that it is important to note that Antigua and Barbuda has around 14,000 residents originating from the Dominican Republic and stressed that this service will be very meaningful to the Dominican diaspora living in the twin-island nation.

The Eastern Caribbean Representative for Sunrise Airways Colin Piper discussed the significance of the expansion as part of the growing Santo Domingo hub of the airline and its broader commitment to bringing the Caribbean closer together.

Piper said that for the airline, Antigua and Barbuda is not simply another destination but a strategic pillar within the Eastern Caribbean network. He added that since expanding into the Eastern Caribbean back in May 2024, they have been deliberate in building a route structure which boosts regional connectivity in practical and sustainable ways.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

