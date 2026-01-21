Sunrise Airways launches affordable flights to Dominica for Mas Dominik 2026
Starting at just US$199, the new flights are aimed at increasing tourism and offering easier access to Dominica’s vibrant Mas Dominik festival.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Dominica: Sunrise Airways has introduced one-way flights from Saint Lucia to Dominica at very affordable prices. Starting from only US$199, these services will provide travelers more options to explore the culture and beauty of Dominica.
The airline has launched this new route with the goal of promoting the vibrant Mas Dominik festival, - a colorful event that celebrates the culture of the island. With the launch of this flight service, the airline hopes to increase tourism and attract more visitors who are looking for a relaxing and adventure-filled holiday.
This initiative highlights Sunrise Airways’ dedication to improve regional connectivity and strengthen Dominica’s position as a premier Caribbean destination. Patrons can book their tickets at the airline’s official site - sunriseairways.net or through the official mobile app.
Mas Dominik 2026
Mas Dominik kicked off with the National Parade on Saturday, January 10, 2026 in Roseau, capital of Dominica. It was celebrated with vibrant color and live music and also marked the official beginning of the Carnival season in Dominica.
January 2026
Thursday, January 22: ROTB Carnival Edition
Saturday, January 24: Grandbay Village Carnival
Thursday, January 29: ROTB Carnival Edition
Friday, January 30: Miss OECS Pageant
Saturday, January 31: Calypso Semi-Finals; St. Joseph Village Carnival
February 2026
Sunday, February 1: Carnival Princess Show
Thursday, February 5: Mas Jamboree (DSC); ROTB Carnival Edition
Friday, February 6: Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch; LCD – Coolé Fete Neon
Saturday, February 7: Marigot Village Carnival; Mahaut Village Carnival
Sunday, February 8: Wine Down; Miss Teen Dominica
Tuesday, February 10: Bouyon Day, Streets of Roseau
Wednesday, February 11: Hall of Fame, The Road Icons
Thursday, February 12: ROTB Carnival Edition; Fantacy Fitness Fusion; Carnival Gopwell; Miss Dominica Pageant
Friday, February 13: SunRise; Prime Breakfast Carnival Edition; Welcome to Paradise (Ecstasy Mas); Drift – The Barge Boat Party
Saturday, February 14: Brunch'D – All Inclusive; Calypso Finals; Bord La Mer; Viva La Carnival
Sunday, February 15: Colihaut Dimanche Gras; Opulence; Bouyon For Breakfast; Pinkkin Hawaiian Fiesta; The Rotary Souse & Punch; Kiddies Carnival
Monday, February 16: Chromos J'ouvert; Immortals; More Powder 7.0; Lumi-Nation
Monday, February 16: Carnival Monday Street Parade: Youth Mas (School Bands); Revel Carnival T-Shirt; Band Mega Monday – TK International; Lumi-Nite; KluBird Traditional Monday
Tuesday, February 17: Carnival Tuesday Street Parade: Pretty Mas (Winners Parade, Thunderbirds, Ecstasy Mas, Hysteria Mas, Fantacy Tribe, Pulse Experience); Traditional Mas (Traditional Parade, Old Time Sake (Ole Mas Band), AfriKulture Stilt Walkers)
Wednesday, February 18: Tewé Vaval (Dublancc/Bioche); Tewé Vaval (Kalinago Territory); Kiss The Sky
Thursday, February 19: ROTB Carnival Edition
Friday, February 20: Malkase 6.0
Thursday, February 26: ROTB Carnival Edition
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
Latest
- Sunrise Airways launches affordable flights to Dominica for...
-
Trinidad and Tobago Police lead Coastal Beach clean-up in Ca...
-
Seven critically injured as minivan overturns in St Vincent
-
Guyana: Baby declared dead at New Amsterdam Hospital, found...
-
Guyana: Wanted murder suspect Jamal Bourne shots himself dea...