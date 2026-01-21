2026-01-21 21:42:18
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Sunrise Airways launches affordable flights to Dominica for Mas Dominik 2026

Starting at just US$199, the new flights are aimed at increasing tourism and offering easier access to Dominica’s vibrant Mas Dominik festival.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica: Sunrise Airways has introduced one-way flights from Saint Lucia to Dominica at very affordable prices. Starting from only US$199, these services will provide travelers more options to explore the culture and beauty of Dominica.

The airline has launched this new route with the goal of promoting the vibrant Mas Dominik festival, - a colorful event that celebrates the culture of the island. With the launch of this flight service, the airline hopes to increase tourism and attract more visitors who are looking for a relaxing and adventure-filled holiday.

This initiative highlights Sunrise Airways’ dedication to improve regional connectivity and strengthen Dominica’s position as a premier Caribbean destination. Patrons can book their tickets at the airline’s official site - sunriseairways.net or through the official mobile app.

Mas Dominik 2026

Mas Dominik kicked off with the National Parade on Saturday, January 10, 2026 in Roseau, capital of Dominica. It was celebrated with vibrant color and live music and also marked the official beginning of the Carnival season in Dominica.

January 2026

  • Thursday, January 22: ROTB Carnival Edition

  • Saturday, January 24: Grandbay Village Carnival

  • Thursday, January 29: ROTB Carnival Edition

  • Friday, January 30: Miss OECS Pageant

  • Saturday, January 31: Calypso Semi-Finals; St. Joseph Village Carnival

February 2026 

  • Sunday, February 1: Carnival Princess Show

  • Thursday, February 5: Mas Jamboree (DSC); ROTB Carnival Edition

  • Friday, February 6: Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch; LCD – Coolé Fete Neon

  • Saturday, February 7: Marigot Village Carnival; Mahaut Village Carnival

  • Sunday, February 8: Wine Down; Miss Teen Dominica

  • Tuesday, February 10: Bouyon Day, Streets of Roseau

  • Wednesday, February 11: Hall of Fame, The Road Icons

  • Thursday, February 12: ROTB Carnival Edition; Fantacy Fitness Fusion; Carnival Gopwell; Miss Dominica Pageant

  • Friday, February 13: SunRise; Prime Breakfast Carnival Edition; Welcome to Paradise (Ecstasy Mas); Drift – The Barge Boat Party

  • Saturday, February 14: Brunch'D – All Inclusive; Calypso Finals; Bord La Mer; Viva La Carnival

  • Sunday, February 15: Colihaut Dimanche Gras; Opulence; Bouyon For Breakfast; Pinkkin Hawaiian Fiesta; The Rotary Souse & Punch; Kiddies Carnival

  • Monday, February 16: Chromos J'ouvert; Immortals; More Powder 7.0; Lumi-Nation

  • Monday, February 16: Carnival Monday Street Parade: Youth Mas (School Bands); Revel Carnival T-Shirt; Band Mega Monday – TK International; Lumi-Nite; KluBird Traditional Monday

  • Tuesday, February 17: Carnival Tuesday Street Parade: Pretty Mas (Winners Parade, Thunderbirds, Ecstasy Mas, Hysteria Mas, Fantacy Tribe, Pulse Experience); Traditional Mas (Traditional Parade, Old Time Sake (Ole Mas Band), AfriKulture Stilt Walkers)

  • Wednesday, February 18: Tewé Vaval (Dublancc/Bioche); Tewé Vaval (Kalinago Territory); Kiss The Sky

  • Thursday, February 19: ROTB Carnival Edition

  • Friday, February 20: Malkase 6.0

  • Thursday, February 26: ROTB Carnival Edition

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

CARICOM to fight back after US 'money laundering haven' tag

2026-01-21 15:35:40

High Commissioners Kevin Isaac (St Kitts-Nevis), right, and Christian Nkambule (eSwatini).
Uncategorised

Diplomatic relations begin between St Kitts-Nevis and eSwatini

2026-01-21 15:35:40

Leader of opposition St Kitts and Nevis Dr Denzil L. Douglas
Uncategorised

Douglas: Is corruption driving investors from shores of St Kitts-Nevis?

2026-01-21 15:35:40

Uncategorised

PM Gaston Browne to meet several govt heads at CHOGM 2022 in Rwanda

2026-01-21 15:35:40

Interim Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry
Uncategorised

Haiti: PM Ariel Henry says he wants to conduct "elections" as "soon as po...

2026-01-21 15:35:40

St. Kitts and Nevis is on a strong path to explore geothermal energy: PM Drew
Uncategorised

St. Kitts and Nevis is on a strong path to explore geothermal energy: PM...

2026-01-21 15:35:40

Dominica

PM Skerrit pays tribute to Dominican broadcaster Shermaine Green

2026-01-21 15:35:40

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia celebrates 40th edition of Atlantic Rally for cruisers

2026-01-21 15:35:40