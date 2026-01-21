Sunrise Airways launches affordable flights to Dominica for Mas Dominik 2026

Starting at just US$199, the new flights are aimed at increasing tourism and offering easier access to Dominica’s vibrant Mas Dominik festival.

Dominica: Sunrise Airways has introduced one-way flights from Saint Lucia to Dominica at very affordable prices. Starting from only US$199, these services will provide travelers more options to explore the culture and beauty of Dominica.

The airline has launched this new route with the goal of promoting the vibrant Mas Dominik festival, - a colorful event that celebrates the culture of the island. With the launch of this flight service, the airline hopes to increase tourism and attract more visitors who are looking for a relaxing and adventure-filled holiday.

This initiative highlights Sunrise Airways’ dedication to improve regional connectivity and strengthen Dominica’s position as a premier Caribbean destination. Patrons can book their tickets at the airline’s official site - sunriseairways.net or through the official mobile app.

Mas Dominik 2026

Mas Dominik kicked off with the National Parade on Saturday, January 10, 2026 in Roseau, capital of Dominica. It was celebrated with vibrant color and live music and also marked the official beginning of the Carnival season in Dominica.

January 2026

Thursday, January 22: ROTB Carnival Edition

Saturday, January 24: Grandbay Village Carnival

Thursday, January 29: ROTB Carnival Edition

Friday, January 30: Miss OECS Pageant

Saturday, January 31: Calypso Semi-Finals; St. Joseph Village Carnival

February 2026