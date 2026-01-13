Mas Domnik hits streets as opening parade launches Dominica’s carnival season  

With pulsating drums and colorful masquerade performances, the parade ushered in an anticipated 36-day celebration culminating on the final night of Carnival 2026.

Dominica: The streets of capital Roseau came alive with rhythm, colour and cultural pride as Mas Domnik officially burst into motion and marked the true start of Dominica’s Carnival season with a powerful Opening Parade that blended ancestral tradition with modern Caribbean expression.

From the deep resonance of drums to vibrant masquerade displays, the parade set the tone for what promises to be 36 days of continuous celebration that will lead up to the final night of Carnival 2026.

Ban Akiyo Brings Ancestral Rhythm to Roseau

One of the most striking highlights of the Opening Parade was the presence of Ban Akiyo from Guadeloupe which is a renowned carnival band of the historic Akiyo cultural movement founded in 1979.

Through traditional gwoka drums, commanding rhythms, symbolic masks and raw street energy, Ban Akiyo transformed the road into a living expression of resistance, memory and Creole identity. The group has long used Carnival as a cultural weapon as it challenges colonial symbols while preserving African-Caribbean heritage and their appearance at Mas Domnik resonated deeply with onlookers.

Their performance in Roseau created a powerful moment of regional unity, said the Dominica Festivals Committee adding that it was a vivid reminder that carnival transcends borders and connects islands through a common ancestral pulse.

Queens Bring Elegance and National Pride

Further adding glamour and grace to the Opening Parade was an all-star appearance by the Miss DSC Mas Jamboree contestants, including:

Kalie Clarke

Nina Browne

Mikkeida Joseph

Nathalia Christmas

Sherkhia Andrew

Kenisha Demezin

The parade was further elevated by the presence of reigning Miss Dominica Carnival Queen Tanisha Balson whose appearance underscored that the carnival crown represents more than beauty and it carried culture, confidence and national pride.

Tanisha Balson is set to represent Dominica at the Miss OECS Pageant on January 30 which further places Dominica’s Carnival spirit on the regional stage.

Carnival Countdown Begins

With the Opening Parade now complete, the countdown to Carnival has officially begun. Mas Domnik 2026 is 36 days away and features a packed calendar of fetes, village carnivals and cultural events already underway.

Key January events include:

• Saturday, January 17 — Drink With Intent

• Saturday, January 17 — Portsmouth Town Carnival

• Saturday, January 24 — Grandbay Village Carnival

• Friday, January 30 — Miss OECS Pageant

• Saturday, January 31 — St. Joseph Village Carnival

Each event forms part of the buildup to the full Mas Domnik experience where communities across Dominica take centre stage.

Powered by Kubuli Mas 2026

The energy of the Opening Parade was amplified with support from Kubuli beer which is a long-standing symbol of Carnival refreshment and celebration. With Kubuli Mas 2026 officially underway, organisers have promised more excitement, more fetes and more unforgettable moments as the season unfolds.