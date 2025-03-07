Dominica: Mas Domnik 2025 concludes successfully, officials call it ‘cultural success’

Chief Executive Officer of Discover Dominica Authority, Marva Williams, praised the immense success of the 2025 Carnival celebrations, calling them a 'unique celebration' and emphasizing their 'huge success'.

Dominica: The highly anticipated Carnival of Dominica dubbed Mas Domnik 2025 turned out huge success as it at attracted a huge number of visitors from across the region and beyond. Tuesday marked the official end of two days of street jump-up for Mas Domnik 2025 and month-long carnival celebrations.

Chief Executive Officer of Discover Dominica Authority Marva Williams lauded the huge success and dubbed the 2025 Carnival celebrations as a unique celebration with ‘huge success’.

According to her, the Carnival’s true reflection of local traditions, its accessible pricing, a safe environment as well as the celebration of cultural diversity have set Dominica apart from other carnivals in the Caribbean region.

She said that the highlights of the celebrations included the colourful parades, the electrifying performances that blossom through the Bouyon artists and Calypso and added that the spectacular display of the traditional mass made it much more exciting.

Williams highlighted that when Discover Dominica set out to promote the carnival, they promoted it under the fact that the carnival is authentic, it is affordable, safe and diverse adding that that strategy came true in the past couple weeks and reinforced on Carnival Monday as well as Tuesday and the weeks which are leading up to these days with a huge success in terms of visibility and being able to attract locals and international visitors to this vibrant celebration of Dominica’s cultural heritage.

She continued to say that for the last couple days, they have recognized the major increase in social media followers and they were able to bring international attention to Dominica through influencers such as actress Nathalie Emmanuel who is expected to share her experience with millions.

She also expressed her belief saying that Dominica’s Carnival this year has helped in boosting the island’s overall profile, attracting more visitors and enhancing the tourism of the island.

Notably, this year’s carnival season has attracted much more visitors than the past years showcasing the increasing fame of the island and its spectacular carnival season.