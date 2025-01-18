Saturday, 18th January 2025
Dominica: As Mas Domnik Comes Close, Pictures of Last Year's Carnival Goes Viral

Saturday, 18th January 2025

Dominica: As the carnival season is all set to officially open today at 3 pm in Dominica, several pictures from last year’s season are going viral on social media, with people anticipating to witness even more vibrant costumes, performances and unforgettable moments.  

The pictures show revellers dressed in colourful and unique outfits, showcasing the rich culture and tradition of the Nature Isle. There were a number of people dressed as Moko Jumbies and masquerades while little girls were seen dressed in orange and green outfits while holding pom poms. 

Capture from Mas Domnik 2024
Notably, the opening parade today with showcase the vibrant tradition and culture of the Nature Isle coming to life on the streets of Roseau. The organisers are inviting everyone to come out and be part of this highly anticipated beginning of the safest and most culturally authentic carnival in the Caribbean.  

The parade will kick off at 3 pm from Pottersville into Independence Street, turning right onto King George V Street, then right to the Bayfront, and right again onto Kennedy Avenue, ending at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium forecourt.  

Following the parade, there will be a ceremonial handing over of the City’s Key and a heartfelt tribute to the late Frankie ‘Krazy-T’ Bellot at Bayfront around 4:30 pm. Bellot was the owner of Kairi FM and he died on April 23, 2024, after a long period of illness 

Meanwhile, there will also be a Band Splash featuring a number of local performers such as TK International Delly, Nayee, Little Man, Quan and DJ Taffy at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, marking the culmination of the opening day of Mas Domnik 2025

Following the opening parade, there will be a number of events and activities which will be held as part of Mas Domnik with the final parade taking place on March 3 and 4, marking the culmination of what is being expected as a highly successful carnival season. 

Throughout this period, the island will welcome a huge crowd of visitors from across the region and beyond with the streets bursting with diverse colours and vibrant bands. The carnival will offer something for everyone to enjoy and indulge in the rich cultural celebrations.

Monica Walker

