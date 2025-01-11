Dominica gears up for Mas Domnik, thousands expected on Roseau streets

Dominica: The markets are full with women and men preparing their vibrant carnival outfits for the Mas Domnik 2025. Kickstarting on 18 January, the streets of Roseau are expected to be filled with thousands of people, bringing the carnival spirit to life. The opening event will be marked by an exciting parade featuring performers in various colourful outfits.

The grand opening on January 18 will set the tone for the celebrations ahead and will indulge everyone in what is being anticipated as a highly successful event.



While talking about this event, the Festivals and Event Manager of Dominica, Ayodele Andrew said, “We have an exciting carnival experience lined up for Mas Domnik 2025, so we begin with the official opening and national parade for the carnival which we will be hosting on January 18 in the city.”

“There will be a spectacular captivating display of Dominica’s rich culture, our heritage and the spirit of carnival for the locals and visitors alike,” she added.

Andrew further invited everyone to come to the streets and be part of this annual celebration which will highlight what Dominica is really known for.



Notably, the carnival season was launched on December 27, 2024, during which country’s Chief Executive Officer Marva Williams outlined a thrilling calendar of events which she said has been designed to immerse locals and visitors alike in the rich culture of Dominica.



She emphasised that one of the season’s highlight events, the National Queen Show Pageant, will take place on January 27 and will offer a glamorous showcase of talent and elegance as contestants will compete for the prestigious crown. The festivities are set to culminate on March 3 and 4 with the Mas Domnik Street Parade which is a spectacular two-day extravaganza.

During this period, the island anticipates welcoming a huge crowd as the streets of Dominica will burst into life with dazzling costumes, diverse colours and vibrant bands as revellers line the parade routes in a celebration of creativity and community.



The carnival season will be offering something for everyone as there will be village carnivals, opening parades and the All-Mas Festival on February 8 which will set the stage for a month of unforgettable experiences.



With the opening parade all set to take place within a few days, the festival authorities are preparing to host one of the most awaited celebrations in Dominica.