How different Caribbean leaders extended New Year greetings to all

Eastern Caribbean Leaders went to social media to express their gratitude and greetings for the New Year 2025. From Dominica to St Kitts and Nevis, all prominent leaders extended their greetings, while looking at the achievements of 2024.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister Terrance Drew, President Irfaan Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas, among prominent leaders from across the Caribbean who wished the people on the occasion of New Year.

While expressing their best wishes to the people and emphasizing the significance of unity, the leaders took to social media to extend their heartiest greetings to citizens and residents across the Caribbean.

Dominica PM wishes hope & progress

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit invited the people to stay “united in 2025 and build their future of hope and progress”. He further said that in 2025, his government will remain steadfast in its promise to serve the people with integrity and dedication.

As the leader of the country, Prime Minister Skerrit also reiterated the government’s efforts to prioritize the wellbeing of Dominicans, while moving forward with pride and purpose.

St Kitts and Nevis aims for recovery

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew stated that 2025 is for “recovery”, while adding that the government plans to annouce several new projects for the people.

“I take this opportunity to extend warm New Year’s greetings to every citizen and resident of our beloved Federation. May this year bring you joy, good health, peace, and prosperity,” he added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas also took to Facebook, he discussed what the future holds and prayed for wisdom, courage & patience.

“Happy New Year 2025 all, we don’t know what this year will bring, but we pray for wisdom, love, courage, patience, peace, strength and success.”

Philippe J. Pierre of Saint Lucia

The Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philippe J. Pierre kept the wishes very simple and straightforward. He shared the “Happy New Year” graphic with a short message.

“I extend my best wishes for a prosperous and joyful New Year to every Saint Lucian. Happy 2025.”

Antigua and Barbuda- PM Browne celebrates economic highs

Prime Minister Gaston Browne looked at the economic growth of Antigua and Barbuda. While expressing satisfaction, he added that the “children of Antigua and Barbuda slept in peace, while the world wrestled with warns, economic uncertainty and humanitarian crises”.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne further added that Antigua and Barbuda received a growth of 6% in 2024, expanding the economy to 6 billion. He added that the growth was recorded with expansion in every sector to include agriculture and increase climate resilience. Over 1.1 million visitors: Also, in 2024, Browne said that records were shattered, and history was made in Antigua and Barbuda. As per the Prime Minister, through the collective efforts of the people, the country welcomed the 1.1 million visitors to the shores, breaking the previous record set in 2019.

Also, in 2024, Browne said that records were shattered, and history was made in Antigua and Barbuda. As per the Prime Minister, through the collective efforts of the people, the country welcomed the 1.1 million visitors to the shores, breaking the previous record set in 2019. Vision for 2025: Prime Minister further expressed his vision for 2025 and added that the government plans to expand healthcare this year, with investments into a cardiac unity and a specialised renal transplant facility.” He added that the government will also work to enhance and expand stem cells and other therapies including new cancer treatments.

President Irfaan Ali Posts a video message

President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali also joined leaders to extend warm wishes on New Year’s Eve.

Through a video message on Facebook, he referred to new year as the time to reflect new possibilities and embrace past achievements. He said that with stepping into 2025, the country is paving the path of positive transformation as the government worked for the betterment of Guyanese in 2024.

President Ali also attended several events and parties on New Year in different communities to enhance his interaction with citizens.

On New Year’s Eve, Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell asked the citizens to move forward united to build strong future of the country.

He said that this is time to aspire, build and advance as one people so that the opportunities could be enhanced for every citizens.

“Happy New Year, to you all! Wishing you success, prosperity and growth in 2025 and beyond. Let’s continue building a brighter future together,” PM Mitchell added.