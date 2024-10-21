Dominica: New Electricity Transmission Network to boost green energy, power massive cruises

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit announced that this huge step will empower their national grid as they are in talks with major cruise lines to power their huge vessels through 10 megawatt plants.

Dominica has commenced the construction of a new electricity transmission network in one of the final phases of the geothermal power plant. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit announced that this huge step will empower their national grid as they are in talks with major cruise lines to power their huge vessels through 10 megawatt plants.

While talking during the official contract signing ceremony for the electricity transmission network, he outlined that because all of these cruise ships and cargo boasts have now to reduce on the carbon footprint, they have to find ways of achieving that imposition by the International Maritime Organisation and other international bodies.

He emphasized that one of the ways they can do that is by not using the generators while they are on the shore and connecting to Dominica's national grid through the supply of renewable energy.

"That will account for their reduction in the carbon footprint, and therefore, our investments must take those things into consideration," outlined PM Skerrit.

He also cited that the Carnival Cruise Ship will consume around 10 megawatt of electricity when fully operational and so one can appreciate that if the vessel is on the island for an entire day, the kind of revenues that the country could make with regards to this.

The Prime Minister claimed that these cruise lines are prepared to sign agreements with Dominica. "There was one cruise line that said to me that when so we can sign with the country a ten year agreement to guarantee X number of cruise calls every year, an X number of passengers every year in Dominica," he outlined.

He also added that he is awaiting the draft agreement to guarantee the island a significant increase in cruise arrivals.

Dominica is leading the way in advancing renewable energy in the Caribbean

During the ceremony, he also noted that Dominica is leading the way in advancing renewable energy in the Caribbean and in the Western Hemisphere.

According to Dr Skerrit, Dominica is known for its resilience agenda and certainly Dominica will be referenced by many international organisations and countries for the manner in which it has responded to natural disasters and the trail blazing policies and programs and projects that it has implemented and is on the cusp of implementing in leading the charge of resiliency globally.

He also reiterated his commitment towards this significant project, saying, "We are serious about this and of course we we remain committed to this project not because we feel excited about it not because it is cheap not because this is a Pastime for us but because we believe and we are convinced that this is an important plank in the economic transformation of Dominica."

Major developments in Dominica to benefit from Geothermal Power Plant

In addition to this, PM Roosevelt Skerrit also highlighted the several projects which will be benefitted through Geothermal Power Plant. He said that Dominica is building a marina which has already started. He added, "You're going to have all of these mega yards that will be connected to the grid because they won't run the generators."

The Prime Minister noted that therefore his administration has to look at ramping up the supply of energy. He further remarked that they should not only look to supply just themselves but they have to build greater capacity to supply those who will come to the shores and who will need that energy.

Another major project that he highlighted was the International Airport, whose groundbreaking is scheduled for November 9, 2024.

"International Airport alone will need major power even if they will have their backup generators," said PM Skerrit.

He emphasized that the intention there is to be connected to the national grid, adding that "We're not saying that we're going to build an International Airport The International Airport will be completed in 2027, and therefore, we have to prepare ourselves, um for this um reality."

Talking about the Cruise Village, PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that it will open its doors to general public in the first half of 2025. He stressed that this shows that there are a lot of opportunities for Dominicans, especially for the ones in the manufacturing industry or in the hotel industry.

The Geothermal Power Plant project, which is in its final phase, will be the milestone project in the history of Dominica and is set to yield a number of benefits for the locals and the overall economy.