Dominica: Gingerbread & Cookies Christmas Festival set for Sunday

Hosted by Tourism Minister Denise Charles, the event will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm and will feature multiple exciting activities, especially for children.

The annual Gingerbread and Cookies Christmas Festival is all set to be hosted on Sunday at Pointe Mitchel Playing field in Dominica.

To help ease pressure on the parents and provide easy access to the venue the organizers also announced transportation from various areas to the Gingerbread and Cookies Christmas Festival.

The series of activities will also include Christmas games, candy galore, bouncing castles, trampoline. Kids will also get an exciting chance to get face painting and sand art cards.

Besides this, the organizers have paid a key attention to sports activities, including basketball double hoop shot, gone fishing, ball pit mini.

Tourism Minister Denise Charles said that the Gingerbread and Cookies Christmas Festival will also be handing over free gifts, toys to the children, along with a good quality food and drinks.

Besides games, and food items the event will give a chance for attendees to vibe on live entertainment by MFR Band, CHE Fitzgerald, Candy Cane, Steppers, DJ and other local artists.

The festival was officially launched on December 7 with an exciting Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony which featured several live performances by local performers such as First Serenade, Pointe Michel Cultural Group, Pointe Michel Choir, Dances and more.

Also, on December 18, the celebrations continued with Soufriere Tree and Junction Lighting ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Minister Denise Charles shared several glimpses of these celebrations, and she invited everyone to be part of the final celebrations tomorrow.

Through such events, the tourism minister said that they aim to gather the constituents and instil in them a feeling of unity while celebrating the occasion of Christmas in a special and unique way.

Notably, Dominicans celebrate the festival of Christmas with huge excitement featuring a mix of traditions. All the ministers host several parties in their respective constituencies to engage the locals and celebrate with them.

Prior to the Christmas day, buildings across the island are decorated with colourful decorations and lights and some are even renovated while there are Christmas trees everywhere, giving the visitors a festive vibe.