Melissa Skerrit invites vendors to book spots for Roseau Christmas District 2024

Dominica: Minister of Housing and Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central, Melissa Skerrit, is inviting the vendors to book their spots today for the most anticipated event of the Christmas season in Roseau.

The annual Christmas Village which runs for almost a month ahead of the Christmas will be a perfect place for local vendors to sell their products.

She is calling the vendors to register their boost to be featured as part of the annual Christmas Village – Roseau Christmas District 2024.

Through a Facebook post, the Minister noted, “Get ready for the most anticipated event of the Christmas season in Roseau!! Where the magic of Christmas comes alive in Dominica!!Calling all interested vendors!! Register for your spot today!! Use the link below to register, or scan the qr code. First come, first served! https://form.jotform.com/242596593601867”

As there are limited slots available, Melissa Skerrit said that the vendors will be entertained on first come first serve basis.

The Roseau Christmas District 2024 will be featuring a number of exciting things for the attendees as well as the vendors including shopping, theme nights, music, games and much more, making it the event which will be attended by hundreds of people.

It is a perfect spot for the locals to sell their products and make it reach hundreds of homes across the island nation.

According to the information, the booth costs for 2024 are $300 for 10 by 10 booth and $650 for 20 by 20 booth. The payment will be covering booth setup for the duration of one month, tables, décor and lightning, security of area, music and entertainment, advertising of business and live media coverage.

It is also said that the vendor tents will be well lit and festively decorated and vendors can also choose to share a booth but subletting booth space is not permitted without granted permission.

In addition to this, the Merchant Contracting Committee of Dominica will be reviewing applications with a decision to decline, accept or put on a waitlist at the end of this month.