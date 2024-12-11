Dominica unveils 2024 Roseau Christmas Village Calendar, featuring diverse events

The calendar was released by the Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central Melissa Skerrit who is the host of this annual festival.

Dominica: The official calendar of events for the highly anticipated annual Roseau Christmas Village 2024 has been unveiled. From December 13 to 31, 2024, the capital city will be decorated in beautiful lights with the locals engaging in a number of festivities.

The calendar was released by the Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central Melissa Skerrit who is the host of this annual festival. With this village, she aims to engage her constituents in authentic and unforgettable experiences that will allow them to enjoy better during the festival season.

The Christmas Village will remain open from 6 pm to 11 pm on Monday to Thursday and from 6 pm to 12 pm on Friday to Sunday.

Friday, December 13 will mark the official opening of the 6th annual Christmas Village following which the kids can immerse themselves in exclusive Santa Experience on December 14.

There will be a gospel concert on December 15 and the following day will feature a special Holiday Games Night.

On December 17, visitors will immerse themselves in Christmas Netflix and Munch, featuring a movie night for people of all ages.

The festivities will continue on December 19 with a Holiday Karokee and on December 20 there will be an annual Roseau Christmas District Parade.

Meanwhile, December 21 will be special for children as their will be Peace on Earth Talent Show and Kiddies Extravaganza.

Another fun event will be Dominica Government Band Music Lovers Bank Concert on December 22 followed by Pre Christmas Eve Specials on December 24.

There will be a shopping day on December 24 as visitors will get the chance to shop from various local vendors.

On the eve of Christmas on December 25, locals and visitors can get involved in a number of fun activities in the Christmas Village including fun games, entertainment and much more.

The next day is Boxing Day which will be followed by Live Band Melodies on December 27. Gospel Concert Finale will be held on December 29 and there will be Vendors Clearance Sales on December 30 leading up to the New Years Eve.

The Christmas Village will also feature an exclusive zone for kids featuring bouncing castle, games and much more.

This festival is the perfect place for friends and family to gather and celebrate the special occasion of Christmas, marked by a diverse range of events and activities.

The complete calendar for Roseau Christmas Village 2024 is as follows: