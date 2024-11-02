Kalinago Council announces first ever Christmas Village at Soutoma’s Park

Kalinago Community’s Christmas Village is taking place in collaboration with the Kalinago Council and the Eva Bedminister.

Dominica: All Kalinago vendors have been invited to participate in what is being dubbed as the community’s first ever “Christmas Village.”

In a comprehensive Facebook post, the Kalinago Council shared the news, adding that the Christmas Village will begin on the 6th of December at the Soutoma’s Park.

The Council is inviting all the vendors from the Kalinago community and interested persons to get involved in the following competition. Interested individuals have been asked to get directly in touch with the Gaulette River Committee for vending, Carol Group singing and Eva’s Bamboo Cannon Competition.

The community often celebrates their indigenous culture through several festivals that are often endorsed by Dominica’s Ministry of Tourism. However, this is the first time that a Christmas Village is taking place in the Kalinago constituency, following the election of first ever female President of the country, Sylvanie Burton who also comes from the Kalinago Community.

Not only this, but in July 2024, Annette Sanford created history by becoming the first woman Kalinago Chief of the territory and since her appointment as the Chief, she has been undertaking major initiatives aimed at boosting local vendors and contributing to the overall economy of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Such events allow the indigenous people of the island nation to showcase their rich culture and traditions to the residents and visitors alike, offering the individuals a chance to indulge in a number of things which are exclusive to Dominica only. This includes local food such as Cassava bread and farine, Titiwi fish, Ouicou, Couii and taumalin.

The Kalinago women will also showcase their unique outfits which is known as the ‘Camisa’ and they pair it with beautiful necklaces, bracelets and earrings made of beads.

Yearly, a much larger Christmas Village takes place at the Roseau Bayfront but seeing other areas following the suit means that now people from areas father from the Capital can also enjoy the spirit of the holiday season.

The Christmas Village in the Kalinago community is also expected to attract several local vendors, artisans and more to the market, providing a much-needed support to them.