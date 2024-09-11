Wednesday, 11th September 2024
Dominica to celebrate Kalinago Week 2024 from Sept 15-22

The week is being held under the theme ‘Unity in Diversity, Embracing Kalinago Culture,’ with the events kicking off on September 15 and will continue through September 22, 2024.

Dominica: The Kalinago Council in the Commonwealth of Dominica is all set to celebrate unity in diversity and embracing its culture with Kalinago Week 2024.

The week is being held under the theme ‘Unity in Diversity, Embracing Kalinago Culture,’ with the events kicking off on September 15 and will continue through September 22, 2024.

While inviting everyone to be part of this exciting week, the council remarked, “Join us for the Kalinago Week of Events from September 15 to 22nd as we come together to honor this vibrant heritage. Let's make this year exceptional as we celebrate in unity!”

The activities will kick off on Sunday, September 15, with Memorial Mass Honouring of Elder and Craft & Expo, following which, on September 17, the Full Moon Smoke Ceremony will be held.

The activities will continue on September 18 with Kalinago Heritage, Language, and History Day, and on Thursday, people will participate in National Kalinago Dress Day.

Not only this, but Kalinagos’ Got Talent Performing Arts Evening will take place on Saturday and the week will culminate with Sports Day on September 22, 2024.

This week of activities will celebrate the indigenous people of Dominica as well as their rich culture and traditions highlighting the diversity which the Nature Isle is home to. 

The full calendar of events for Kalinago Week 2024 is as follows:


Sunday, September 15
Memorial Mass Honouring of Elder – 8 am Atkinson Catholic Church
Craft & Expo – 10 am at Soutomah Park, Gualette River

Tuesday, September 17
Full Moon Smoke Ceremony, Kalinago Naming Ceremony and Traditional Dinner – 7 pm at Barana Aute

Wednesday, September 18
Kalinago Heritage, Language, and History Day in Schools – 10 am Barana Aute

Thursday, September 19
National Kalinago Dress Day islandwide
Smoke Ceremony on 1930 War Memorial Site – 10 am at St Cyr
Kalinago activities in schools islandwide

Saturday, September 21
Kalinagos’ Got Talent Performing Arts Evening – 8 pm at Karina Culture Village, Bataca.

Sunday, September 22
Sports Day – 1 pm at Soutomah Park, Gualette River

