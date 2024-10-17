Dominica gears up for Ti Vilaj Kweyol: 4-day immersive Kalinago experience from Oct 21-24

Dominica is all set to host its highly anticipated Ti Vilaj Kweyol during which visitors will be getting an immersive Kalinago experience. The festival will be held from October 21 to 24 from 12 pm to 8 pm at Botanic Gardens, Roseau, Dominica.



It is being held as part of month long celebrations to commemorate the 46th independence anniversary of the Commonwealth of Dominica. Every year, the island nation celebrates its independence on November 3, 2024, before which several events and activities are held to set the stage for the final celebrations.



While inviting the locals and the visitors to be part of the upcoming Ti Vilaj Kweyol, the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica said, “Step into the world of Dominica’s Indigenous People at the Kalinago Ementchira Booth during Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl! This is your chance to experience the Kalinago Culture up close—from traditional crafts to captivating live performances!”



The event will feature a number of delicious Dominica-made dishes with local drinks options and snacks available too. This four day event will celebrate everything Dominican (food, drink, music, fashion, art, craft, culture and tradition) developed and produced by entrepreneurs across the Creative and Cultural Industry among others in the island.



This event serves as a demonstration of a thoughtful showcase of innovation and progression of Agri-trade and tourism during the celebration of Dominica’s Independence.



In keeping with the “Toute Biten Domnik” theme the event provides a platform for highlighting Dominica’s most innovative products creating awareness to the locals, and exposure and business opportunities for the returning Dominican’s and visitors.



In addition to this, there will be a number of live performances which will be held throughout the four day festival, making it more exciting for people of all ages.



The Botanical Gardens will be coming alive with exciting music, colours and lively children who will be indulging in the number of things available to do.