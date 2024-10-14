Dominica: PM Skerrit vows climate resilience during Colihaut river defence wall contract signing

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the residents during the official contract signing for the construction of a significant river defence wall in Colihaut. He highlighted that this infrastructure project aims to protect the village of Colihaut from flooding and erosion.



According to the information, the construction of the wall comes after the recent weather systems which caused severe damage to provide the much needed protection for locals.





While talking about its significance, Dr Skerrit remarked, "Since we came into government, we have almost had to build sea defence walls from Scotts Head to Capuchin because the sea is coming more and more into land."



He blamed climate change for all these consequences, noting that "We in Dominica have had our fair share of the impact of climate change through many natural disasters we can speak about."



Prime Minister Skerrit further recalled the recent impact of Hurricane Beryl which he said caused damage to some of the roadways including the Bayfront where the government just had to spend over $225 million to resurface it in order to ensure greater access for cruise visitors and the citizens of Dominica.



He further noted that several other contacts for significant infrastructure projects are being signed as the government is committed to overcome all the challenges which comes to negatively impact the island nation.





Dominica International Airport



In addition to this, PM Skerrit also talked about one of the most important infrastructure project in Dominica – the International Airport. He emphasised that even if the airport is located in Wesley, it is going to impact positively in Colihaut because as more people will come in the island, they will spend more money.



"We have to start positioning ourselves in appreciating that the International Airport is going to help propel Dominica to a higher level," he said, adding that it is because just with the extension of the runway at the Douglas Charles Airport, the island has seen direct flights from Miami.





"With the construction and completion of the international airport we not only have direct flights from Europe and North America we will have direct flights from China and elsewhere once you build this airport because Dominica is a s after destination but our challenge has always been air access and we've always said to Dominicans that we're going to address the issue of air access in Dominica on a gradual basis," remarked Dr Skerrit.



He called the introduction of lights at Douglas Charles a medium strategy and emphasised that the long-term strategy of addressing air access is the international airport. Saying this, he made a huge announcement of hosting the official groundbreaking ceremony of the International Airport on November 9.



PM Roosevelt Skerrit noted that the groundbreaking was delayed because human beings generally subscribe to the doctrine of St Thomas – Seeing is Believing.



He added, "All governments in our history had spoken about this International Airport and nobody did it so people will always have skepticism so I wanted the airport to start and I wanted to see the alignment of the runway before we broke ground and by the grace of God we are now seeing the alignment of the runway, and we're ready to break down in."



The Prime Minister expressed his optimism about these projects and said that Dominica is on the right path of development.