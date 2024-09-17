Dominica tackles 'Access' challenge with airport runway extension, aims for 500K visitors by 2030

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica announced that it is making significant progress towards its goal of welcoming 500,000 visitors by 2030 and has tackled one of its biggest challenges, ‘Access.’



According to the information, the island nation is opening the door to more source markets and larger aircrafts with the extension of Douglas Charles Airport’s Runway to 1,936 meters (6351 FT).



While sharing the update on its official Facebook account, the Ministry called it a ‘game changer’ and added, “Imagine direct flights not just to Miami, but other major cities—a dream that’s now becoming reality!”



It further added that this is not all as grooving the runway enhances safety, even in wet conditions, making Dominica a premier destination for tourism. The Ministry emphasised that pilots can now land with more confidence and fewer cancellations mean more reliable routes for airlines.





“It’s a win-win for everyone—visitors, residents, and our tourism partners! We're paving the way—literally—for a brighter future for Dominica,” remarked Dominica’s Ministry of Tourism.



This comes after Tourism Minister Denise Charles Pemberton visited the highly anticipated runway extension project with other officials last week.



During the visit, she expressed excitement over the completion of the project and said that this crucial development would enhance the airport’s overall capacity and improve operational efficiency while paving the way for increased flight traffic as well as better service for travelers.

She remarked, "The extension of our runway to 1946m is not just an improvement. It's an achievement. It represents our ability to expand beyond the current routes, giving us the capacity to welcome larger aircrafts that carry more passengers, more cargo, and more fuel."



Denise Charles continued to say that this is not only about upgrading infrastructure but about responding to the needs and desires of Dominicans here and Dominicans residing abroad and the visitors.



This extension means less hassle for travelers and in many cases, saving savings for families when visiting or welcoming loved ones. It's about making Dominica more accessible, more attractive, and easier to reach and, in doing so, enhancing the tourism product, she further added.



The extension of Douglas Charles Airport is all set to bring a huge number of travellers to the Nature Isle, which will take the island close to its aim of achieving 500k stayover visitors by 2030.



It is to be noted that the project was signed in August 2023, and in less than one year, it has been completed and is set to accommodate more aircrafts at one time.



The Government of Dominica is rapidly moving towards making the country a better place for tourists so that the small island can have a special place on the world map and can retain its position as the number one destination for vacations and outings.