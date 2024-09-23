PM Skerrit leads groundbreaking of Loubiere to Bagatelle Road, paves way for development

The Government of Dominica, on Friday, held the ground breaking ceremony for the Loubiere to Bagatelle Road Phase 1 in one of the most scenic parts of the island.



This significant project is anticipated to bring about much needed resiliency against extreme climatic conditions to 10.4 km of road infrastructure which includes five bridges, slope stabilisation, interventions, improved drainage, road widening and road realignment.



The construction of this project will be held in different phases with the first phase comprising of road from from Loubiere to Grandbay to be constructed while in phase 2, the road is scheduled to extend from Snug Corner to Pinchelin and the length of the road is 6.25 km.



The significant ceremony was addressed by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit who expressed his deepest gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Dominica to the government of United Kingdom whose funding and belief in this project made it possible.



While talking about the project, he said, "The Loubiere to Grand Bay Road isn't just a road—it's a gateway to success." Prime Minister Skerrit encouraged farmers, youth, and small business owners to turn their dreams into reality and said, "Now is the time to take control of your financial future. Dominica is moving forward and I want you to be part of that progress and prosperity."



He further noted that this road will reduce accidents, open new opportunities, and enhance the safety and comfort of every person who uses it.

Building Dominica's Future. From the Cabrits Marina to the international airport, Dominica's transformation is underway. These projects are stepping stones to a future filled with opportunity, dignity, and hope for every Dominican. This is a true labour of love by your… pic.twitter.com/tLphrIPwc2 — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) September 23, 2024

"The cabrits marina, the cruise village, the Roseau road enhancement project, the geothermal project which is on its way, and our flagship project – the international airport. These are not just symbols of development but are the stepping stones to a future where every Dominican has the tools to succeed, where every village and town is connected and where every family can dream and achieve," outlined the Dominican PM.

In addition to this, PM Skerrit noted that apart from this project, there are even more projects known as the 'Big Ticket Projects,' which will take shape in the near future.From the Cabrits Marina to the international airport, Dominica's transformation is underway. These projects are stepping stones to a future filled with opportunity, dignity, and hope for every Dominican.



He addressed the citizens and said that his administration will continue to work for them and will deliver them everything they need to shape their life much better then before.



The Prime Minister also mentioned that despite the challenges that the island and its people face, the Labour government is executing all those projects that will eventually help Dominica to become the world's climate-resilient nation.