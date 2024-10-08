Dominica gears up for 46th Independence with month-long cultural festivities

Dominica is all set to celebrate 46 years of Independence with a rich calendar of cultural events across the island. From Jounen Panyen to Kalinago Week, Market Days to the grand National Day Observance Ceremony, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.



The island nation celebrates its Independence on November 3 every year before which a month long celebrations are held across Dominica to mark the special occasion.



The events set the stage for the final celebrations and allows attendees to experience the rich heritage, embrace the rhythms of Kweyol culture and immerse themselves in the vibrant festivities happening islandwide.



The special highlight of the celebrations will be the World Creole Music Festival which will be held from October 25 to 27 at Windsor Park Stadium.



The celebrations kicked off on October 4 with West and South West Semi Final followed by South Semi Final on October 5. The celebrations will continue on October 11 with Cultural Finals Part 1.



Not only this, but several other events will also be held as part of the Independence celebrations including National Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant, Cultural Gala and Creole in the Streets, to name a few.

The complete calendar of events for 46th Independence celebrations in Dominica is as follows: