Dominica gears up for 46th Independence with month-long cultural festivities
Dominica is all set to celebrate 46 years of Independence with a rich calendar of cultural events across the island. From Jounen Panyen to Kalinago Week, Market Days to the grand National Day Observance Ceremony, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
The island nation celebrates its Independence on November 3 every year before which a month long celebrations are held across Dominica to mark the special occasion.
The events set the stage for the final celebrations and allows attendees to experience the rich heritage, embrace the rhythms of Kweyol culture and immerse themselves in the vibrant festivities happening islandwide.
The special highlight of the celebrations will be the World Creole Music Festival which will be held from October 25 to 27 at Windsor Park Stadium.
The celebrations kicked off on October 4 with West and South West Semi Final followed by South Semi Final on October 5. The celebrations will continue on October 11 with Cultural Finals Part 1.
Not only this, but several other events will also be held as part of the Independence celebrations including National Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant, Cultural Gala and Creole in the Streets, to name a few.
The complete calendar of events for 46th Independence celebrations in Dominica is as follows:
- Friday, October 11 – Cultural Finals Part 1 at Old Mill Cultural Centre (5 pm)
- Friday, October 11 – Jounne Chapi Day islandwide
- Saturday, October 12 – Market Day with a Different at Mahaut Market at Mahaut Market (8 am)
- Saturday, October 12 – Cultural Finals Part 2 at Pierre Charles Secondary School (3 pm)
- Sunday, October 13 – Cultural Finals Part 3 at Roosevelt Douglas Primary School (3 pm)
- Monday, October 14 – 18 – National Emblems Week islandwide
- Monday, October 14 – West Coast Motorcade (8 am)
- Friday, October 18 – Creole in the Streets in Roseau (8 am)
- Friday, October 18 – Had Kweyol Friday islandwide
- Saturday, October 19 – Market Day with a Different at Marigot Fisheries Complex (8 am)
- Saturday, October 19 – Market Day with a Different at Portsmouth Market (8 am)
- Saturday, October 19 – Creole in the North in Portsmouth
- Sunday, October 20 – National Heritage Day – La Plaine (Church Service – 10 am, Exhibition – 12 pm, Cultural Glass and Sashing of Cultural Elder – 3 pm)
- October 21 to 24 – Ti Vilaj Kweyol at Botanical Gardens
- Wednesday, October 23 – National Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant at Old Mill Cultural Centre (8 pm)
- Friday, October 25 – Jounne Kweyol islandwide
- Friday, October 25 – National Dress Day on streets of Roseau (10 am)
- October 25 to 27 – World Creole Music Festival at Windsor Park Sports Stadium
- Saturday, October 26 – Market Day with a Difference at Roseau Market (8 am)
- Saturday, October 26 – Creole by the River at Rosalie
- Friday, November 1 – National Youth Rally at Windsor Park Sports Stadium (10 am)
- Saturday, November 2 – Eat Fish Day at Bioche
- Sunday, November 3 – National Day Observance Ceremony at Windsor Park Sports Stadium (5 pm)
- Monday, November 4 – National Cultural Gala at Botanical Gardens (3 pm)
- Tuesday, November 5 – National Day of Community Service islandwide
