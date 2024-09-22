Dominica unveils celebratory calendar for 46th Independence Day

This year's event is themed on cultural heritage, competitions, festival fetes, and national observances with the goal of presenting Dominica's history, its differences, and pride.

Dominica will be hosting its 46th Independence Day celebration on November 3rd, 2024, characterized by a kaleidoscope of activities scheduled between September and November.

This year's event is themed on cultural heritage, competitions, festival fetes, and national observances with the goal of presenting Dominica's history, its differences, and pride.

The main day of the independence celebrations happens on November 5th, this will mark the end of the island's independence celebrations, this year.

Celebration of Cultural Heritage

The focus shifts on cultural heritage with Kalinago Week from the 15th of September to the 22nd. This event is going to be about the indigenous Kalinago people and their special contribution to the history of the island.

Then Patriotism and Heritage Month will take center stage on October 1st to the 31st while engaging schools all across Dominica.

This month-long celebration among the primary and secondary schools will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, HR Planning, Vocational Training, and National Excellence to encourage a review and re-instatement of national identity by students.

Apart from that, the history week from October 7th to 11th will complement this with the special theme: "Native Tongues".

Several milestone activities will constitute the event for the Culture Heritage commemoration. These include, on 10th October, the EO LeBlanc Lecture; on 11th October, the DBS Kweyol Speech Competition conducted at the UWI Open Campus; and from 14th to 18th October, National Emblems Week, for which a motorcade has been planned for the 14th of October.

Cultural Competitions

One of the biggest highlights to the Independence celebrations is the planned cultural competition to be held across the island, commencing with regional semi-finals and culminating with the long overdue National Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant on October 23rd.

Competition dates:

• October 4th: West & South West Semi-Final at Old Mill Cultural Centre

• October 5th: South Semi-Final at Bellevue Chopin Mall

• from the 11th to the 13th of October: Cultural Finals across the island.

These events, specifically Wob Dwiyet Pageant, will be wearing a more traditional attire of Dominica, where entrants can display their culture better.

Festivals and Fetes

Dominica is expecting thousands to flock to its festivals. Titiwi Festival will run from September 27th to 29th at Layou, and the Flavours of the World Food & Cultural Festival will be held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on September 29th.

The Independence Art Exhibition will be held at Government Headquarters on September 30th.

As the fiesta continues in October, the island would host some events such as Creole in the Streets on October 18th at Roseau; Creole in the North on October 19th at Portsmouth; and Creole by the River on October 26th at Rosalie.

The much-anticipated World Creole Music Festival would be hosted on October 25th to 27th at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Over the three-day extravaganza, visitor can witness both local and international artists display their piece of talent.

Kweyol Culture End

The Kweyol culture is at the heart of Dominica's Independence celebrations, with dedicated events like Joune Panyen on October 4th and Jounne Chapo Pay on October 11th which will be celebrated across the island.

Mariges will also be held in Mahaut on October 12th, Marigot on October 19th, and Portsmouth/Roseau on October 26th. The National Dress Parade on October 25th will feature traditional Dominican costume to spice up the flavour of the events.

National Observances

The celebrations for Independence include major national observances, commencing with National Days of Prayer and Thanksgiving on September 21; the Opening Ceremony set on September 27, while the Opening Parade will be on September 28.

On October 20th will be the major event National Heritage Day, with the National Youth Rally followed on November 1st.

The Observance Ceremony shall be witnessed on November 3rd and a Cultural Gala on November 4th. Wrapping the month-long sequel of events will be the Day of Community Service on November 5th.

Thus, Dominica's 46th Independence celebration will prove to be a memorable and culturally enriching experience for all with a diversified range of activities honouring its past and embracing its future.