Dominica invites people to register properties to rent for World Creole Music Fest

The call has been made under the programme ‘Share Your Space’ so the area could be provided to the ones visiting the nation to catch the vibe of the World’s Creole Music Festival (WCMF).

The Discover Dominica Authority has extended a call to the proprietors to register their properties available for rent for the upcoming World Creole Music Festival.

The call has been made under the programme ‘Share Your Space’ so the area could be provided to the ones visiting the nation to catch the vibe of the World’s Creole Music Festival (WCMF).

“Contact us if you are interested in renting part or all of your property for hosting guests during WCMF,” mentioned the Tourism Authority.

The interested ones can register the properties by giving them a call on 275-7293 or 275-7298. As well, they can visit the official website for the registration purpose that is daconcierge1@dominica.gov.dm or daconcierge2@dominica.gov.dm

The World Creole Music Festival is coming in October, to which the dates announced are 25th, 26th and 27 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. These three nights of pulsating rhythms will fill the country with immense fun, will entertain the audience to a greater level.

This great festival celebrates the local talent, providing an amazing opportunity for the local talent to perform on an international stage. The vibrant celebrations of music and culture will grace up the country, Dominica.

Several of the artists will be featured at the who will perform at the stadium. To this, even the lineup has been released which is as follows-

Nadia Batson- She is Trinidadian Singer and Songwriter who with her performance will grace the stage at the Music Festival. She is a runner-up in the power category at the 2007 International Soca Monarch with her song “My Land.”

She is recognized across the region for her achievements and performances. In 2005, she has been the leading female vocalist and has tour the countries like US, Canada and the Caribbean with the band.

Further in 2011, she announced the launch of her all-female soca band ‘SASS Nation.’ This band now is one Trinidad and Tobago’s premier soca bands. She has been one of the judges of Digicel Rising Stars, Trinidad and Tobago in 2014- 2015.

Valiant- He is Jamaican artist who is known for his completely natural songs. With the great performace, he will surely set the stage on fire. The feature of such great artists even act as and attracting agent to the visitors.

Kassav Se’w Nou Enme- The announcement of his arrival the festival made the people super excited. This is presenting the epitome to energy that he will bring to the stage, which people are eagerly waiting for.

He is a French Caribbean band that is rooted from Guadeloupe in 1979. The music style that the band follows is the blend of 7 versions of gwo ka which is traditional music of Guadeloupe and 11 variants of bele which is traditional music from Martinique.

This signifies of the great cultural vibes that ate going to make to the part of Dominica through the World Creole Music Festival. This much anticipated festival of the Caribbean would spread great joy in the country.