Dominica honors Indigenous roots with successful Kalinago Week 2024

Dominica: The highly anticipated Kalinago Week 2024 in Dominica turns out to be a huge success with an exciting closing ceremony on Sunday. The week, which ran from September 15 to 22, was a vibrant celebration of the island's culture, heritage, and enduring legacy.



Minister of Housing Melissa Skerrit also took to Facebook to share glimpses of the celebrations, saying, "As the commemorative Kalinago week comes to a close, I wish to ardently extend my appreciation for the Indigenous people of our beautiful nation."



She also talked about the Kalinago people and called them an integral part of Dominica's rich cultural heritage.



"Their legacy is woven into the fabric of our communities. As we continue to build and strengthen our nation, we do so with the utmost respect and appreciation for the contribution of the Kalinago people to Dominica's identity," said the Minister.



According to the information, the Kalinago Week is an annual celebration held in the Kalinago Territory of Dominica which is aimed at honouring the indigenous people of the small island and their rich cultural heritage.

This week long event which is typically celebrated around September 19 commemorates significant historical events, such as the Kalinago Uprising of 1930, while also demonstrating the vibrancy of Kalinago traditions.



The theme for this year's Kalinago Week is "Unity in Diversity, Embracing Kalinago Culture," which focuses on bringing people together to celebrate this unique cultural heritage.



The festivities, held from September 15 to 22, included a variety of activities such as traditional ceremonies, craft exhibitions, cultural performances, and educational programs.



The key events for this year included a Full Moon Smoke Ceremony, a Kalinago Naming Ceremony, and a Traditional Dinner. The week also featured National Kalinago Dress Day Kalinago'sand Got Talent, and it culminated with a sports day.



The celebration not only allowed for the Kalinago people to honour their traditions and history but also invited wider participation which encouraged all Dominican and visitors to take part in the various activities.