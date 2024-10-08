Nevis: Agriculture Ministry to mark World Food Day with week-long events

According to the information, the events will kick off on Monday, October 14 with Staff Devotions at Larinson Parry Agricultural Deport at 8 30 am followed by the Minister’s Address via Nevis Television of VON Radio.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Agriculture in Nevis is all set to celebrate World Food Day with a week of activities from Monday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2024. The aim of these events is to raise awareness about the right food for everyone, everywhere.

According to the information, the events will kick off on Monday, October 14 with Staff Devotions at Larinson Parry Agricultural Deport at 8 30 am followed by the Minister’s Address via Nevis Television of VON Radio.

The second day will comprise of Preschools and Nurseries Grow Box Donation followed by Talks in Schools on the 3rd day on October 16 at 8 30 am.

The last day of the events will feature staff and farmers training under the topic bio-stimulants at the NDMD conference room at 9 am and a fruit tree distribution ceremony at the Propagation Unit, Prospect.

Notably, this year’s World Food Day talks about food that everyone should have access to: enough, nutritious, affordable and sustainable foods because the right to food is a human right of every person in the world.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN emphasized that it is important for everyone to know the value of food because the world wasted over 1 billion tonnes of food in 2022, with 60% coming from households. In a recent report, the UN said food waste is not just a rich-country issue, but a global one.

This is why, this year, the issue is being highlighted on the international level and every country in the world is hosting events as part of World Food Day in order to aware people about the right thing.

The complete list of events to be held in Nevis as part of World Food Day 2024 is as follows:

Monday, October 14

Staff Devotions – Larinson Parry Agricultural Depot (8 30 am)

Minister’s Address – Nevis Television/VON Radio

Tuesday, October 15

Preschools and Nurseries Grow Box Donation

Wednesday, October 16

Talks in Schools (8 30 am)

Thursday, October 17

Staff and Farmers Training under topic Bio-Stimulants at NDMD Conference Room

Fruit Tree Distribution at Propagation Unit, Prospect (9 am)