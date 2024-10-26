Exclusive: Dominica announces dates for Mas Dominik 2025, get ready for Real Mas experience

The Committee asked everyone to save the date and also unveiled the exciting Carnival Mas Dominik 2025 schedule.

The Dominica Festivals Committee has officially revealed the dates for the highly anticipated Dominica Carnival, also known as, Mas Dominik 2025 – The Real Mas. On March 3-4, 2025, visitors will get the chance to experience the ultimate fusion of music, dance and culture in Dominica.

The Committee asked everyone to save the date and also unveiled the exciting Carnival Mas Dominik 2025 schedule. It outlined, “Get ready for a season packed with events leading to the biggest celebration of culture and mas in Dominica. Save the dates and don’t miss a beat.”

The fringe events will kick off as early as January 7 and will culminate with the final and ultimate celebrations on March 3 and 4.

These events will set the stage for the ultimate celebration and will also allow a number of visitors who will be on the island for vacations to be enjoy the culture and traditions of Dominica.

A number of exciting activities will be held as part of the celebrations including Jazz in the City Carnival edition, reggae on the boardwalk, Portsmouth town carnival, Miss OECS pageant, Miss Teen Dominica, Miss Dominica Pageant, Kiddies Carnival, Calypso Grand Finals and much more.

The Carnival Monday and Carnival Tuesday on March 3rd and 4th will feature a number of events individually, marking the culmination of what is anticipated as a highly successful carnival season.

The complete schedule of Dominica Carnival 2025, Mas Domnik is as follows:

January 2025

Tuesday, 7 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

Thursday, 9 – Reggae on the Boardwalk

Tuesday, 14 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

Thursday, 16 – Reggae on the Boardwalk

Saturday, 18 – Opening of Carnival (Mas Domnik)

Tuesday, 21 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

Thursday, 23 – Reggae on the Boardwalk

Saturday, 25 – Portsmouth Town Carnival

Tuesday, 28 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

Thursday, 30 – Reggae on the Boardwalk

Friday, 31 – Miss OECS Pageant

February 2025

Tuesday, 4 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

Thursday, 5 – Reggae on the Boardwalk

Saturday, 8 – Calypso Quarter Finals

Tuesday, 11 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

Thursday, 13 – Reggae on the Boardwalk

Friday, 14 – Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch

Sunday, 16 – Carnival Princess Show

Tuesday, 18 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition

Thursday, 20 – Reggae on the Boardwalk

Saturday, 22 – AMP’D

Saturday, 22 – Calypso Semi Finals

Sunday, 23 – Wine Down

Sunday, 23 – Miss Teen Dominica

Thursday, 27 – Carnival Gopwell

Thursday, 27 – Miss Dominica Pageant

Friday, 28 – Sunrise

Friday, 28 – Welcome to Paradise

Friday, 28 – Drift – The Barge Boat Party

Friday, 28 – Rebel

Mas Dominik in Dominica

March 2025

Saturday, 1 – Brunch’D – All inclusive Food and Drinks

Saturday, 1 – Calypso Grand Finals

Saturday, 1 – Viva La Carnival

Sunday, 2 – Opulence

Sunday, 2 – Original Carnival Souse & Punch

Sunday, 2 – Kiddies Carnival

Sunday, March 2 (Jouvert)

Setwah Offical Setwah Jouvert Band

Portsmouth Town Council Chromos Jouvert

Pulse Experience Immortals

Asta Events More Powder 6.0

Signal Band Lumi-nation

Monday, March 3 (Carnival Monday)

School Bands Youth Mas

TK International Mega Monday

Signal Band Lumi-Nite

Inland Revenue Klubird

Ole Mas Bank Old Time Sake

Thunderbirds

Traditional Monday

MFC Mudd Mas

Tuesday, March 4 (Carnival Tuesday)