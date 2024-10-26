Saturday, 26th October 2024
Exclusive: Dominica announces dates for Mas Dominik 2025, get ready for Real Mas experience

The Dominica Festivals Committee has officially revealed the dates for the highly anticipated Dominica Carnival, also known as, Mas Dominik 2025 – The Real Mas. On March 3-4, 2025, visitors will get the chance to experience the ultimate fusion of music, dance and culture in Dominica.  

The Committee asked everyone to save the date and also unveiled the exciting Carnival Mas Dominik 2025 schedule. It outlined, “Get ready for a season packed with events leading to the biggest celebration of culture and mas in Dominica. Save the dates and don’t miss a beat.” 

The fringe events will kick off as early as January 7 and will culminate with the final and ultimate celebrations on March 3 and 4.  

These events will set the stage for the ultimate celebration and will also allow a number of visitors who will be on the island for vacations to be enjoy the culture and traditions of Dominica.  

A number of exciting activities will be held as part of the celebrations including Jazz in the City Carnival edition, reggae on the boardwalk, Portsmouth town carnival, Miss OECS pageant, Miss Teen Dominica, Miss Dominica Pageant, Kiddies Carnival, Calypso Grand Finals and much more.  

The Carnival Monday and Carnival Tuesday on March 3rd and 4th will feature a number of events individually, marking the culmination of what is anticipated as a highly successful carnival season.  

The complete schedule of Dominica Carnival 2025, Mas Domnik is as follows: 

January 2025 

  • Tuesday, 7 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition 
  • Thursday, 9 – Reggae on the Boardwalk 
  • Tuesday, 14 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition 
  • Thursday, 16 – Reggae on the Boardwalk 
  • Saturday, 18 – Opening of Carnival (Mas Domnik) 
  • Tuesday, 21 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition 
  • Thursday, 23 – Reggae on the Boardwalk 
  • Saturday, 25 – Portsmouth Town Carnival  
  • Tuesday, 28 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition 
  • Thursday, 30 – Reggae on the Boardwalk 
  • Friday, 31 – Miss OECS Pageant  

February 2025 

  • Tuesday, 4 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition 
  • Thursday, 5 – Reggae on the Boardwalk 
  • Saturday, 8 – Calypso Quarter Finals 
  • Tuesday, 11 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition 
  • Thursday, 13 – Reggae on the Boardwalk 
  • Friday, 14 – Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch 
  • Sunday, 16 – Carnival Princess Show  
  • Tuesday, 18 – Jazz in the City Carnival Edition 
  • Thursday, 20 – Reggae on the Boardwalk 
  • Saturday, 22 – AMP’D 
  • Saturday, 22 – Calypso Semi Finals  
  • Sunday, 23 – Wine Down 
  • Sunday, 23 – Miss Teen Dominica  
  • Thursday, 27 – Carnival Gopwell  
  • Thursday, 27 – Miss Dominica Pageant  
  • Friday, 28 – Sunrise  
  • Friday, 28 – Welcome to Paradise  
  • Friday, 28 – Drift – The Barge Boat Party 
  • Friday, 28 – Rebel  

Mas Dominik in Dominica

March 2025 

  • Saturday, 1 – Brunch’D – All inclusive Food and Drinks  
  • Saturday, 1 – Calypso Grand Finals  
  • Saturday, 1 – Viva La Carnival  
  • Sunday, 2 – Opulence  
  • Sunday, 2 – Original Carnival Souse & Punch  
  • Sunday, 2 – Kiddies Carnival  

Sunday, March 2 (Jouvert) 

  • Setwah Offical Setwah Jouvert Band  
  • Portsmouth Town Council Chromos Jouvert 
  • Pulse Experience Immortals  
  • Asta Events More Powder 6.0 
  • Signal Band Lumi-nation 

Monday, March 3 (Carnival Monday) 

  • School Bands Youth Mas  
  • TK International Mega Monday 
  • Signal Band Lumi-Nite 
  • Inland Revenue Klubird 
  • Ole Mas Bank Old Time Sake  
  • Thunderbirds  
  • Traditional Monday 
  • MFC Mudd Mas  

Tuesday, March 4 (Carnival Tuesday) 

  • Winners Parade  
  • Traditional Parade 
  • Hysteria Mas Costume Band 
  • Fantacy Tribe Costume Bank  
  • Pulse Experience Costume Band 
  • Afrikulture Stilt Walkers Traditional Bank  
  • Thunderbirds Costume 

