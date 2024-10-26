World Creole Music Festival 2024 opens with electrifying beats on Oct 25

Dominica: The first day of the highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival 2024 in Dominica closed off with an exciting performance by the Original Bouyon Band, Triple Kay. He set the stage on fire and made the audience groove with his electrifying beats.



The festival in ongoing at Windsor Park in Dominica from October 25 to 27, 2024 and featured a number of exciting performances, making the start of one of the best musical festivals in the Caribbean phenomenal.



The first night featured performances by MCs Majah Hype & Milia Joseph, DJ Major Mystic, T-Vice, Extasy Band, Rotimi, Nadia Batson, Valiant Music, and TK International Band.



The performances were a mix of wild, calm and banging music, making the audience go from crying to shouting and from shouting to crying again.



The first day attracted a huge crowd with hundreds and thousands of people grooving to different beats and several of the patrons were also seen holding the flag of Dominica high.



As the curtains closed off the first day, patrons are now looking forward to the next two days of the musical concert with the World Creole Music Festival, which is anticipated to end with a bang.



Notably, the second day of the festival will kick off with a headline performance by Nigerian music icon Wizkid, who has already arrived in the Commonwealth of Dominica. He is accompanied by his manager and crew members and is ready to electrify the crowd.



As the singer arrived in Dominica, he was welcomed like a king with tourism officials greeting him at the Douglas Charles Airport.



The World Creole Music Festival is one of the biggest music festivals in the Caribbean and apart from the three musical nights, month long celebrations comprising of events and activities takes place, allowing people to enjoy the culture and traditions of the island nation. These activities begin much before the actual concern nights, setting the ultimate stage for it and culminates a few days after the concert.



This year, the events begin on September 27, 2024 and will be culminating on November 4. The events which were part of the celebrations included Titiwi Festival, Reggae on the Boardwalk, Flavours of the World, Rize N Whine, Ti Vilaj Kweyol, White Sunset, WATO Dominica and Flag Fete.



In addition to this, the festival will be attracting a huge crowd from across the region, injecting a lot in the overall economy of Dominica.