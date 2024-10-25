Ti Vilaj Kweyol 2024 closes curtains with display of 20 agro-processors, 31 food vendors

The performances such as TK International, Ridge n Pudaz and more entertained the audience while highlighting the creole music of Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: The final day of Ti Vilaj Kweyol 2024 has opened the much-anticipated Dominica World Creole Music Festival at the Botanic Gardens on Thursday. Under the theme- “Carnival in the Creole Village,” the event outlined the creole tradition and the natural significance of the country with epic celebration.

The performances such as TK International, Ridge n Pudaz and more entertained the audience while highlighting the creole music of Dominica. With the drink of the day- Wabia (Cassava Rum) and the Food of the Day- Wildlife, the festival shed light on the local craft and small businesses that are running in the country.

Now, the conclusion of the festival will open the curtains of Dominica World’s Creole Music Festival 2024 and welcome the music lovers from across the globe. Distinguished singers from the local and the international platforms will rock the stage of the music festival, offering a chance to explore the traditions and culture of the country.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and Minister of Housing- Melissa Skerrit attended the final day of the festival and embraced the offerings of the local artistes that were displayed on the stalls. They appreciated the vibes and the interaction between the local producers and the patrons who brought their products and enhanced their earnings for the day.

In addition to that, the festival also served as the space for the children who attended and participated in the activities in the Kid Zone. The section enhances the interaction between the children of different communities and raises awareness about the significance of Independence Day.

The festival is also designed for parents with infants and toddlers and is considered as a family-friendly event to enhance their experience about the Independence celebration. The Ti Vilaj Kweyol is the part of the 46th anniversary celebration of Dominica, aiming to support the local businesses that are looking for ways of enhancing their market.

Patrons and local community interacted with each other in the space and explored the creole culture and traditions of Dominica. Incredible fashion shows, stunning artwork, local agro-procesed products, and other creole cultural souvenirs including bags, pendants, and food have been placed in different stalls of the festival.

Ti Vilaj Kweyol- Kalinago cultural showcase

Through the festival, the indigenous community of the Kalinago have celebrated their culture and traditions with the use of their music and dance forms for four days of extravaganza. The products from the renowned “Cassava House” outlined the Kalinago traditions and sell his farming products to the tourists who arrived in Dominica from across the globe.

Tourists visited the Cassava House and embraced its beauty for holding the indigenous culture for so long in Dominica. The students and teachers at Castle Bruce Primary School also took the educational tour of the Botanic Gardens. They explored the cassava processing and cuisine making techniques, aiming to appreciate the local product offerings.

Ti Vilaj Kweyol displayed a total of 20 agro-processors and 31 food vendors, highlighting all locally created and crafted products. The Cassava Crop made headlines for the festival, outlining the resilience and versatility of the products of Dominica.

Cassava Crop also encouraged other farmers to create their products and sell those in the international market, aiming to achieve the CARICOM’s 25 by 25 agenda. The agenda will also mitigate the dependence of the small island nations on foreign products and provide earnings and other means of living for local producers and small business holders.

The showcasing of 20 agro-processors also outlined the techniques of producing the local food products as the festival also guaranteed the quality of the food of Dominica. The mixtures of the local grown seeds and other fertilizers for yielding of the crops have also been encouraged through the festival.

In addition to that, the small business holders were also honoured by the government for their contribution towards the local and sustainable economy. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit lauded their efforts in making Dominica self-reliance and provide jobs and employment opportunities to several citizens in their home country.

The Nursing Nook was one of the highlights of the festival, offering a range of benefits to mothers with infants and other people from rural areas who are unable to get proper treatment and facilities at their places.