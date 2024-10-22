Dominica: Four-day Ti Vilaj Kweyol officially launched, aims to display creativity of local entrepreneurs

With the entry fee of EC$10, the attendees were seen dancing on the indigenous beats and exploring the authenticity in the Kalinago crafts of the people on the first day.

Roseau, Dominica: The four-day extravaganza for Kalinago culture- Ti Vilaj Kweyol 2024 has officially been opened at Botanic Gardens on Monday evening. Under the theme- “Kilti A Bien Doubout- Culture Still Standing,” the first day of the festival celebrated Dominica’s best in music, food, culture and local crafts.

With the entry fee of EC$10, the attendees were seen dancing on the indigenous beats and exploring the authenticity in the Kalinago crafts of the people on the first day. The festival will be held for four days until October 24, 2024, from 12 pm to 8 pm day.

At the opening, it was outlined that the festivities of the event will highlight the products and services from local, small entrepreneurs. Minister of Housing and Parliamentary Representative from Roseau Central Constituency- Melissa Poponne Skerrit also attended the opening and encouraged the local crafters to showcase their skills during the festivities.

Melissa Skerrit embraces Kalinago Culture

Melissa Skerrit expressed delight and stated that the gathering in Roseau embraced and showcased the rich culture, vibrant traditions and remarkable talents of the common people. She called it a tribute to Dominica’s heritage and a reminder of how deeply rooted the country is in their customs and values.

Ti Vilaj Kweyol is a movement to promote local entrepreneurship, small business and artisans and Melissa Skerrit cited, ”It will happen by shining a light on everything Dominican, from our food, our craft, our music, our dance to our unique style of living.”

Melissa Skerrit also encouraged the growth of the local industries and supported the livelihoods of the people. She further shared the achievements secured by the country through the festival in the last two years and noted, ”I am proud to say that for the last two years, the Ministry of Housing hosted the Kid Zone in this event and provided a decided space for our young ones to come and play, learn and to engage each other.”

Introduced Golden Feature- Nursing Nook

Melissa Skerrit also announced a new feature for this year’s festival and stated that they introduced a new and golden feature named nursing nook. This will be a dedicated and changing space for toddlers and infants while collaborating with UN Women to establish the first ever “Nursing Station” at Ti Vilaj Kweyol.

She added that the nursing nook will be permanently placed in Roseau after the festival, creating a comfortable space for parents, particularly for those who comes from rural areas with young children and lack a suitable place to breastfeed and to change diapers.

“This edition piroritises the wellbeing of the mothers and children, offering a safe and comfortable environment for the little ones. It is dedicated to making the festival an inclusive space for everyone in the family, ”said the Minister of Housing.

Roseau Enhancement

While talking about Roseau, Melissa Skerrit shed light on the progress made on its enhancement and stated that it will modernize the capital’s road network, improve both functionality and beauty.

She said that the project is not just about road network and economic growth, rather it is a part of their broader vision including improvement of the housing landscape, preservation of the integrity and historical significance while providing citizens with safe and comfortable living spaces.

The rehabilitation of the Dominica Club Site is also underway in which the restoration work for the valuable recreational space is going in Roseau city. Once finished, it will be a space for sports and other engagement activities, offering chance for tennis, pickle ball, skating and badminton.

“I am also pleased to announce that the festival season is approaching, and the upcoming annual Christmas Village will offer diverse range of opportunities, ”said the Minister.

Talking about Ti Vilaj Kweyol, Minister Skerrit called it a highly anticipated festival which aims to bring the holiday spirit to life, but also creates avenues for small business growth and provides countless opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

She encouraged attendees to explore and discover the creativity and ingenuity of Dominica as this village is a celebration of the heritage and the reflection of the resilience and shared commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous Dominica.