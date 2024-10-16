Trinidad: 7-year-old Jahiem Samaroo dies after being struck by van on way to school

Trinidad and Tobago: In a tragic incident, a schoolboy who was hit by a van on his way to school on Tuesday morning has passed away.



According to the information, seven-year-old Jahiem Samaroo of Antigua Road, Trinidad succumbed to his injuries around 6:20 pm after going into a coma following surgery. It is said that he sustained severe head injuries due to the accident.



The initial reports indicated that Jahiem was crossing the road near the bypass when he was struck by a coconut van. He fell to the ground unconscious and was taken to Sangre Grande Hospital. It is reported that the victim was accompanied by two of his siblings who escaped the accident unharmed.



He was immediately taken to the operating theatre for emergency surgery. A few hours after the surgery, the boy’s health deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries.



The driver of the vehicle has been taken in by the police, where a report was recorded, and he is being detained for further updates on the child’s condition.



The victim was a student of the Valencia RC Government Primary School and the incident has sparked shockwaves across Trinidad and Tobago with people expressing their condolences and sadness over the tragic accident.



“May you sleep in peace and rise to eternity. Condolences to the bereaved family, classmates and friends. So sad,” wrote a user named Pamela Bobb while another user said, “Rip baby boy he is so small to be on his own crossing a busy road . This breaks my heart . Condolences to his parents and loved ones.”



Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased was seen inconsolable sitting at the gate of her house, waiting for his child to come back. She was breaking down in tears as she said that her little boy would turn 8 on October 28 and she never thought that this day will come so soon in their lives.