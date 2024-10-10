Thursday, 10th October 2024
Second School Bullying Incident in 10 Days: Mother speaks out after son’s brutal attack

The parent took to social media to share images of bruises on his son's body and swollen forehead while two of his teeth were chipped off.

Trinidad and Tobago: As the incident of Jayden Lalchan's suicide due to alleged bullying at school has been surrounding Trinidad and Tobago, a parent has come forward with another complaint related to bullying with her son at Rio Claro East Secondary School

The parent took to social media to share images of bruises on his son's body and swollen forehead while two of his teeth were chipped off. She said that this is the condition she picked up his child from school on Wednesday. 

The mother lamented over the increasing bullying at school and said, "This is the condition I went and picked up my child from school today in...swollen forehead, face banged and bruised, bruises on the hand, two chipped teeth and one loose, chest and belly pains from being kicked and cuffed in his belly."


She claimed that some of the boys who attacked his son had been bullying him since he started secondary school. She also narrated one of the incidents that her son faced during the last term, in which seven of them went into his class and bullied him. 

"They were "suspended"; nothing changed. In the second week of the new school term, 1 out of the 7 saw him after school on his way home and slapped him up in the face. He was suspended, and nothing changed again, as his parent never came to school as she said that she was fed up with him," added the mother. 


Talking about the latest incident, the mother cried her heart out, saying that she got a call from the school stating that she needed to come to the school as soon as possible and take his son to the health centre for medical treatment. 

"I arrived in the school in full beast mode because I was totally fed up now after the slapping incident. I told the Dean and Safety of the school that if I had to come back here for anybody putting their hands on my child, it won'twouldn't be nice," she further added. 


She is now calling upon the school to take necessary actions against such bullies so that no child has to ever face it again at any school across Trinidad and Tobago.

With this second bullying case coming up to the front within ten days, the government needs to interfere and introduce a specific law for such crimes.

Monica Walker

