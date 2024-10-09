Tragic Murder in Trinidad: Man kills wife and daughter after receiving protection order

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking incident, 31-year-old Rishi Mootilal murdered his estranged wife 34 year old Tara Geeta Ramsaroop and their one year old baby girl Jada. The victims were killed at Mootilal's Rigg Road, Barrackpore home. Ramsaroop lived at G.P. Road in Barrackpore, Trinidad.



The police have arrested the suspect in relation to the murder of his wife and daughter, who was an infant.



It is said that on Monday, police officers served Mootilal with a Protection Order against Ramsaroop following which he carried out the tragic crime on Tuesday around 11 am.



The officials revealed that the couple had two kids together but their relationship was not in good terms now as Tara was a victim of domestic violence.



The suspect killed the victims by slitting their throats and had plans of going to another school to get the second child also but failed to do so.



The older son's primary school was placed on lockdown after the school, which is nearby, got wind that Mootilal was on his way to take the boy out of class.



Following the incident, the relatives of the victim revealed that the suspect would come home after drinking rum and then beat Ramsaroop. The abuse had been reported to be going on for years.



They also said that Rishi Mootilal was possessive and never allowed Tara Ramsaroop to go anywhere but the victim’s sister helped her get a job but the abuse got worse.



Eventually, Ramsaroop left him and built a house and was living on her own. Ramsaroop made multiple reports to the police, according to her sister, Jassodra Rajaram.



The sister was seen breaking down in tears outside the residence where the crime took place. She also revealed that last week only, the suspect broke into her house and took away around 4000 dollars but she never reported because the police failed her multiple times earlier when she went to them for help.



“She stopped sending them to him seven months ago. He threatened to kill her, her child, and himself,” claimed the siter and added that it is horrible what the suspect has done and she wants to protect the older child now.