Cocomelon's Baby Shark plays as thousands mourn over brutal murder of mother, infant

Trinidad and Tobago: The one-year-old Shermaya Jada Motilal and her mother, 34-year-old Tara Geeta Ramsaroop, were cremated after a funeral service at their GP Road Barrackpore home on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Trinidad.



The victims arrived on a single casket, and the Cocomelon song, Baby Shark, which was the baby's favourite song, was played as the hearse drove through GP Road, Barrackpore, a short while ago.



They were chopped to death at a house along Rigg Road in Barrackpore on Tuesday, October 8. Motilal's father, Rishi Mootilal, was subsequently arrested and appeared in court on Friday charged with double murder in relation to their deaths.



The incident took place after the police issued protection orders against Rishi because Ramsaroop had already reported several times about the abuse she was enduring at home at the hands of her ex partner.



The victims were cremated at the Shore of Peace at the Mosquito Creek in San Fernando after the service.



Thousands of individuals gathered at the cremation site on Saturday to pay their respects to the victims of the brutal crime.



Ramsaroop's other children Emily, Shawn and Jaden were seen standing by the casket while tears streamed down their faces as they saw their baby sister and mother lying side by side.



In addition to this, the sister of the 34 year old victim was seen breaking down in tears and shouting in anger as she demanded justice for her and her niece.



She called the Barrackpore police and noted that she hoped that the victims would get justice and the police would realise what they did not do to help her.



Meanwhile, the mother of the suspect in the double murder of Tara Geeta Ramsaroop and her infant daughter, Jada, said her son told her he was sorry for the killings.

She said that while the couple would often argue but, her son never showed anger towards baby Jada.